Pro-Hamas rioters set fire to Israeli embassy in Mexico

Slogans written on the Israeli embassy in Mexico City. Photo: Courtesy Israeli Embassy in Mexico

There were unverified reports of up to six people injured in the chaos.

JNS Staff Report

May 29, 2024

Pro-Hamas rioters on Tuesday set fire to the Israeli embassy in Mexico during a protest ostensibly against the Israeli military operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah.

Masked protesters threw stones at security personnel who had created a barricade preventing access to the diplomatic mission in the Mexican capital’s Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood.

Around 200 people participated in the “Urgent action for Rafah” demonstration, dozens of whom attempted to break down the barriers, according to Agence France-Presse.

Video posted to social media showed fires raging outside the embassy complex.

There were unverified reports of several people injured in the chaos.

The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, referring to the time in Israel, said, “Tonight (29) a violent demonstration was held in front of the embassy of Israel in Mexico City. Israeli diplomats were not harmed and small damage was done to the vicinity of the embassy.”

Protesters set fire to the Israeli embassy in Mexico City with Molotov cocktails

The demonstrators also threw stones at the police who cordoned off the building. It is reported that as a result of the unrest, six people were burned and several journalists were injured. pic.twitter.com/CqwnQsQusi — S p r i n t e r F a c t o r y (@Sprinterfactory) May 29, 2024

The riot came after Mexico filed a declaration of intervention in South Africa’s “genocide” case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

The ICJ, the principal United Nations judicial arm, located in The Hague, issued a 13 to two ruling on Friday that the Jewish state must “immediately halt its military offensive and any other action in the Rafah governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.”

🇲🇽🇮🇱💥 — Chaos in front of the Israeli Embassy in Mexico: hooded individuals throw Molotov cocktails and attempt to remove barriers pic.twitter.com/nFATrcnfUf — Uncensored News (@Uncensorednewsw) May 29, 2024

On Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the IDF would continue to press its offensive in Rafah in order to free the hostages held by Hamas and destroy the Palestinian terrorist group.

Israeli officials insist that the military operations in the enclave are being conducted in conformity with Friday’s ICJ ruling.