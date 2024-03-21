Protesters demonstrate outside hotel during Biden’s visit to Dallas

The Dallas skyline. (Photo: AdobeStock)

One sign read: ‘In November, we will remember.’

JNS Staff Report

March 21, 2024

Anti-Israel activists rallied early on Thursday morning near U.S. President Joe Biden’s hotel during his stay in Texas, aiming, according to their chants, to deny him some rest.

What a news pool report described as “a few dozen” protesters demonstrated across the street from the Dallas hotel where the president stayed during a campaign trip. The group banged on pots, blew a whistle, yelled through bullhorns and chanted, “If we don’t get no justice, you don’t get no sleep,” per the New York Post.

Signs at the event called for a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip after five months of war, even though Hamas is still holding as many as 134 hostages. They threatened Biden by withholding votes—one warning: “In November, we will remember.”

A good many wore keffiyehs either around their shoulders or as masks concealing their identities.

The Palestinian Youth Movement organized the action.

The group said in a statement, “While Biden raises funds in two private campaign receptions set up by lawyers in North Texas, over one million Palestinians in Gaza are on the verge of death due to starvation, all the while being signed off by the Biden administration.”