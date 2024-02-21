RAGD celebrates Shirley Rovinky

Karen Schlosberg and Shirley Rovinsky

At the Feb. 6 meeting of the Rabbinic Association of Greater Dallas, Shirley Rovinsky was honored for serving more than 13 years as its administrative director. During that time, Shirley worked with nine presidents — Rabbis Michael Kushnick, Andrew Paley, Ari Perl, Ariel Rackovsky, Adam Raskin, David Stern, Ari Sunshine, Stefan Weinberg and Howard Wolk — as well as a membership of over 30 Reform, Conservative and Orthodox clergy.

After Shirley received a master’s in social work with a concentration in community organization from University of Texas at Arlington, her career included working as executive director at Temple Shalom, Tiferet Israel Congregation and Akiba Academy, now Akiba Yavneh Academy; and serving as president of Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas, Tiferet Israel Congregation, Akiba Academy’s PTA and B’nai B’rith Women Council of Presidents (now Jewish Women International). She has been recognized for her leadership on both local and regional boards.

Photo: Rabbinic Association of Greater Dallas

From left, Rabbi David Stern (Temple Emanu-El, Rabbi Michael Kushnick (Anshai Torah), Rabbi Ari Sunshine (Shearith Israel), Rabbi Ariel Rackovsky (Shaare Tefilla), Rabbi Stefan Weinberg (Anshai Torah), Shirley Rovinsky, Rabbi Howard Wolk (Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas), Rabbi Andrew Paley (Temple Shalom) and Rabbi Mordechai Harris (Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas).

Shirley and her late husband, Erv, collectively served as presidents of various Jewish organizations for 26 of their 62-plus years of marriage. “Serving the community needs is very gratifying. It allowed Erv and me to participate in building leadership and to provide mentorship. Our children, Rabbi Michael Rovinsky and Robyn Rovinsky Mirsky, have followed in our footsteps passing those skills on to their children,” said Shirley.

Assuming Shirley’s responsibilities as RAGD’s administrator is Karen Schlosberg. For 25 years, Karen has worked in various roles as a Jewish professional. She served as executive director of several synagogues, Project and Resettlement director of the Greensboro Jewish Federation and project coordinator of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas. Karen and Shirley have appreciated the opportunity to work together in the community as friends and colleagues over the years.

Judaism has three major denominations with widely different theological and philosophical positions. The RAGD brings members of all denominations together to work for the furtherance of issues of common interest and to provide a public face for the Jewish religious community. Their members work closely with community Jewish organizations, encouraging and promoting rabbinic collaboration. When called upon they provide religious guidance and programming. Comprised of rabbis in Dallas, Denton and Collin counties, the organization is funded by a grant from the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and by dues from RAGD members.

The organization expresses its sincere gratitude to Shirley for her years of service, ensuring the organization ran smoothly and always remained on track to fulfill its mission.

—Submitted by

Karen Schlosberg