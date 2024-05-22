Raquel Henkin offers fashion sense and fun

Photo: Courtesy Raquel Henkin/@OfffTheRaq

“This,” Raquel Henkin says of having her own business, “is the dream.”

By Deb Silverthorn

Like many little girls, Raquel Henkin used to play in her mommy’s closet; she’d put on her high heels and clomp around the house. She’d put on her mother’s scarves and hats and wait for the day when they’d all fit. Flash forward and Henkin, founder of “Off The Raq,” steps into her own high heels every day and — since her March 6 launch — she’s getting paid to play in other people’s closets.

“I’ve been drawing in sketchbooks since I was 4 years old,” she said. “In college I worked in retail, I styled my friends and fashion has always been a part of who I am.”

The closet Henkin played in as a tot belonged to her parents, Ruthy and Scott. She and her sisters, Hanna and Stephanie, are first-generation Dallas natives, all educated at Akiba Yavneh Academy and raised at Chabad of Dallas. Henkin is also a former member of BBYO’s Zesmer chapter.

An alumna of The University of Texas at Austin and member of Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority, she’s been part of a medical professionals’ recruitment team since graduating in 2020. While she appreciated the challenge of finding candidates for various roles, the passion for her career was missing.

“I’ve thought about owning my own business since I went to college. In the last year, I lost my grandmother Gail Henkin and my grandfather Hanania Eitan and I absolutely realized life is short,” she said. “I realized I had to follow my heart.”

Henkin said she designs style boards for personal and professional wardrobes. “I send links for shopping items, I take clients shopping and I shop for those who don’t have time or who don’t enjoy the process,” she said. “This is the dream.”

While wearing her own shoes, most often stylish high heels, Henkin is following in the footsteps of her mother, whose entrepreneurial spirit built A Taste of the World Catering and Party Planning services, a kosher catering and party planning business.

“Raquel is beautiful inside and out. She’s the total package,” said her mother. “To see her succeed in business, in giving tzedakah and finding her own way in the community means the world to us.”

Back in Dallas since college, Henkin lives in Uptown and is involved with Olami and Intown Chabad. In January, she served the latter as chair of the Jewish Matchmaker event.

Henkin’s services include rearranging closets and removing pieces that no longer fit her clients’ needs. She resells items when possible. Following the tenets of tzedakah she’s learned and lives, she then guides clients in donating unwanted items.

Henkin creates digital style boards with complete outfits from clothing to accessories. When possible, she’ll incorporate items already owned by her clients and when not, she hits the stores in-person and online. For some clients, it’s a special occasion and she is asked to put looks together. For others, it can be everything from a simple review to a complete overhaul.

Henkin provides online shopping links through her @OfffTheRaq Instagram presence and her Off-The-Raq.com website. Besides that, word-of-mouth support connects her to clients near and far.

“Raquel is fantastic. She’s really amazing,” said Leora Azoulay Short, an attorney who also works in commercial real estate; she has limited time for shopping, which is not so enjoyable to her. She has had Henkin set her up her work wardrobe but also asked her to prepare outfits for a special trip to Paris.

“The more we’ve worked together, (the more) she gets me. She came to my closet and I ended up getting rid of so much. My daughters used to give me fashion advice but they’re not all living at home anymore and it’s just not my thing on my own,” said Azoulay Short. “It’s my mother, my sister and my three daughters going on a girls’ trip to a place where fashion is ‘it.’ She really matches me with what I need and it’s always gorgeous.”

Henkin’s clientele are of all ages, professionals and stay-at-home individuals. She works with those looking for a more modest look and those readying to rock. Whatever the goal, her creative core fulfills.

Learning of the popular and growing young people’s Jewish community in Dallas, Zack Pokroy moved here after graduating from Texas A&M. He met Henkin and her sister Stephanie and, as a self-proclaimed “fitness nut who loves looking good and dressing well,” relied on Off The Raq to enhance his wardrobe.

“I’m glad she’s helping men too because she has great ideas and a good eye,” he said. “She lays everything out in advance and brings it all together.”

Henkin’s parents hoped by their own work and connections in the community to set the bar for their children. Her mother said, “You never know if your kids are watching your example, but we couldn’t be prouder of Raquel. She’s seen what it takes to own your own business and she’s not scared of the challenges.

“The excitement she has,” added her mother, with no shortage of kvell factor, “the fire to work hard, the desire she has for her work and to help people, are all very special.”