RHS baseball honors Eric Strull on 62nd birthday

Photos: Courtesy Cody Strull

Eric Strull (RHS ’79) threw out the ceremonial first pitch to his nephew Cody Strull (RHS ’13) when the Richardson Eagles faced the Irving Nimitz Vikings March 21, 2023. Joining him on the mound were his wife Margo and children Alec and Courtney.

Richardson High School (RHS) baseball fans past and present gathered March 21, to celebrate the 62nd birthday of one of the school’s legendary stars, Eric Strull, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch when the Eagles faced Irving Nimitz.

Strull was the Eagles’ starting second baseman and garnered all-district honors in 1977, 1978 and 1979, his sophomore through senior years. In 1978 and 1979 he was named to the DFW all Metroplex team. In 1978, he was a member of the RHS, District 13-4AAA championship team.

Following his high school career, Strull shored up the middle infield for the United States Air Force Academy.

Escorting Strull to the mound were his wife Margo and children Alec and Courtney, both RHS graduates.

Cody Strull, RHS Class of 2013, received his uncle’s pitch. Cody followed in his uncle’s footsteps as a middle infielder and was also an all-district pitcher during his career at RHS. The Strull family arranged for an engraved stone in honor of Eric Strull’s memorable years as RHS baseball’s stellar second baseman in the late ‘70s. It was a wonderful surprise.

In the past year, Eric Strull has been fighting a serious illness; however, it has not dampened his spirit or his love for RHS baseball.