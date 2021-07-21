Robert Bassman

On July 12, 2021, Robert “Bob” Bassman, surrounded by family who loved him dearly, passed away peacefully at the age of 83 due to complications stemming from acute pancreatitis.

Bob’s stunning blue eyes and electric smile would light up even the darkest room. He loved his family, which includes his children Tracy and her husband Jeff, Paul and his wife Stephanie, his grandchildren Dylan, Spencer, Skylar, Blake and Blair, and his beloved cat Mushpot. However, no one was more special to him than his wife Sandy. She was his rock by his side through most of his life and was an integral part of his career success as well.

Bob marched to the beat of his own drum and was not guided by many traditions or social norms, which undoubtedly contributed to his success. He was extraordinarily passionate about his work. He was a legend in the executive search business. Kaye/Bassman International, which he founded with Sandy, ultimately became one of the top search firms in the country. He said he would never retire and he was true to his word. He even spoke of starting a new company as recently as the week before his passing.

He had a lifelong love for classic movies and he and Sandy would watch multiple films just about every day. Even when his memory started to fade a bit, there were very few movie lines that would stump him. He excelled at just about everything he tried including achieving a black belt in karate, completing multiple marathons and, in his 70s becoming a world record holding power lifter. Bob was passionate about goal setting and rarely did he fail to complete one.

Bob was laid to rest at Sparkman Hillcrest in Dallas next to Sandy’s mother (affectionately known as Nana).

If you are so moved, donations to the Kaye Bassman Foundation in his remembrance are accepted with appreciation and gratitude. Link to Kaye/Bassman Foundation page: https://lnkd.in/dasX9Zn.