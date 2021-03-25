Robert Miller

Robert Stanley Miller passed away March 7, 2021, after a long courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, May 3, 1935, Bob Miller was THE MAN, a true Southern gentleman. He loved caramel cake, chocolate candy, homemade ice cream, gardening, fine clothes, sports, coaching, a firm handshake and most of all his FAMILY. Bob was a proud Oklahoman, raised in Chickasha where he attended Chickasha High School. He competed in tennis and golf while receiving his first lessons in sales at the family business, the Dixie Store. Bob attended OU where he was president of Pi Lam Fraternity, Big Man on Campus, and intramural ping pong champ. He remained a devoted OU alumni his entire life, reveling in the OU-TX rivalry.

Bob chose a career in the financial services industry. Upon graduation, he began his training in Chicago. Simultaneously, he met the love of his life, Dee Dee Gellman, on a blind date in St. Louis. After 11 dates, the deal was sealed, a proposal made and an August wedding took place. The newlyweds packed up the ‘54 Ford and headed southwest to Fort Smith, Arkansas, and later to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where Bob reported for military duty as lieutenant in the U.S. Army. During his service, the Millers welcomed their first child, Lisa.

In 1960, the young family chose Dallas for their home. Soon Debbie, Mark, Stevie and Becky joined the family. Bob began his career as a stockbroker at Eppler, Guerin and Turner. He remained in the brokerage business until he retired at age 77. He was devoted to serving his clients; many became lifelong friends.

Always generous with his time, Bob was an accomplished coach for his children’s Little League teams, winning championships with Preston Forest Bowl and the Big Red Machine. Bob’s kindness was also expressed in his philanthropic endeavors. He was a member of Temple Emanu-El for over 60 years, president of Golden Acres Home for the Jewish Aged, as well as a dedicated supporter of Girls Inc., Children’s Medical Center, and the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas.

Bob’s greatest accomplishment was his family. Holidays at the Miller house were grand celebrations filled with homemade food and joyful traditions. Extraordinary memories were made through the years, with the annual family trip as the highlight. The entire clan joined together at a new spot every year where they enjoyed Poppy’s corny jokes, knowledge of sports trivia, fishing trips, white water rafting and fine dining.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Rose Miller, brother, William E. Miller, and son, Stephen Jay Miller.

Survivors include his adoring wife Dee Dee; children Lisa Albert (Jim), Debbie Olschwanger (Paul), Mark Miller (Charla), Becky Wartell (Bruce); grandchildren Ashley Albert, Chad Albert (Mandi), Drew Albert, Whitney Olschwanger, Courtney Shelton (Luke), Julie Bernhard (Alex), Chase Miller, Eve Miller, Hunter Wartell, Blaire Wartell and Peyton Wartell; great-grandchildren Blakely Albert, Palmer Albert, Hayes Shelton, Saylor Shelton and Briggs Bernhard.

A private funeral service was held March 8. Donations may be made to Jewish Family Service, Children’s Medical Center orcharity of choice.

Bob had many quotes that he lived by. His favorite was “You can easily judge the character of a man by how he treats those who can do nothing for him.” Truly a life well lived! Poppy, thanks for the everlasting Legacy. BOOMER SOONER!