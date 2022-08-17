Ronda Lee Weisberger

Ronda Lee Weisberger, 83, of Frisco, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Ronda was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 1, 1939, to Jack and Rose Caplan. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, William Weisberger. She is survived by her daughter Sheryl (David) Billman, sister Raebeth (Ronald) Bean, brother Allan Caplan and grandchildren Sarah and Josh. Ronda graduated from Schenley High School in 1957 and spent her life making a warm and loving home for her husband and daughter. She maintained a close-knit group of friends through her avid participation in various mah-jongg groups in both Pennsylvania and Texas. Ronda will be loved and missed by her family. Contributions can be made to Congregation Anshai Torah of Plano.