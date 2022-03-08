Ruth Altman passed away March 4, 2022. Born in Belchatow, Poland, on March 18, 1927, Ruth survived the atrocities of the Holocaust and after liberation went to Sweden with her beloved Aunt Rose Kress. It was in Boras, Sweden, that she was reunited with her childhood friend from Belchatow, Jack Altman. Soon Ruth immigrated to New York with Aunt Rose, and Jack followed. After a short courtship they were married in Brooklyn in 1953 and celebrated 60 years of a wonderful marriage until Jack’s passing in 2013.

Ruth worked alongside Jack in the textile industry while living in Gastonia, North Carolina (1959), Nashville, Tennessee (1965) and finally Dallas (1970). It was here that Ruth displayed her talents as a sweater designer and confidante to Jack as they built a thriving business (Brookshire Knitting Mills).

Nothing was more important to Ruth than family. Both her children, Stuart and Sheila, were her pride and joy. Stuart was tragically killed in an auto accident when he was 16 and Ruth again endured a difficult loss. Sheila, whom she often referred to as “mamela,” lives in Netanya, Israel, and continued to be a blessing in Ruth’s life. Ruth is survived by family members in Dallas, Israel, New Jersey and California.

Ruth was a loving person with a heart of gold, a fighting spirit. She was never afraid to take on responsibility. She did everything she could for her family and loved ones. She loved to visit casinos and play video poker, playing mah jongg with friends, and she was a great sale shopper. Living at The Legacy in Plano in her twilight years was a comfort and a blessing.

Ruth is survived by her loving daughter, Sheila Altman, and extended family who will miss her deeply.

Rabbi Yitzchak Cohen officiated at the funeral, which was held at Agudas Achim Cemetery on March 7.

Donations may be made in Ruth Altman’s memory to:

Altman Family Religious School at Nishmat Am (providing tuition for students to attend religious school and assist with operations)

https://nishmatam.org/donation/

Levine Academy (The Ruth Altman Garden in loving memory of Jack Altman)

https://www.levineacademy.org/support-levine/giving-form

The Intown Chabad (The Jack Altman Shul)

https://www.theintownchabad.com/donate

Chabad of Dallas

https://www.chabadofdallas.com/

Mikvah Israel aims to provide a safe environment, in every sense of the word, to ensure that all women have access to this holy space and practice.

http://www.mikvahisraeldallas.org

Dallas Holocaust and Human Right Museum

https://www.dhhrm.org/