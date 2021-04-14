Ruth Silvergold Levy

On March 12, 2021, Ruth Silvergold Levy passed away peacefully of natural causes, with her family at her side.

Ruth, or Ruthie as she was known by all, was born in Dallas at Florence Nightingale Hospital Nov. 15, 1929, to Belle and Abraham Silvergold. She was welcomed by an older sister, Frances, and a large extended family. Ethel joined the family three years later. Just four months after that, tragedy struck when Abe was killed in an automobile accident while delivering bread from his bakery. Belle was left with three young daughters to raise. She worked hard to raise and provide for her daughters, who were inseparable. Bright and beautiful, the Silvergold Sisters were well known in South Dallas! Ruthie worked in her mother’s dry goods store in Deep Ellum, at another dress shop and as a typist at Atlantic Oil Company to help out.

Ruthie graduated from Forest Avenue High School and earned a scholarship to Hockaday Junior College. In 1948, she met the love of her life, Bernard Levy, on a blind date, and they were married in 1949, two weeks after Ruthie’s 20th birthday. Bernard worked for his family business, Levy & Son Plumbing, and Ruthie took care of their three children Arnold, Frada and Hope. She was a wonderful mother and wife, and her family was her biggest pleasure. She enjoyed big family events with her beloved sisters and with all of her sisters’ children, spouses, children and grandchildren. She was devoted to her large circle of friends, many of whom she had known since childhood. She enjoyed playing pan, bridge, and mah jongg (but only when she won!).

Ruthie was predeceased by her parents, by her sister-in-law Ruth Strauss and by her beloved Bernard, who passed away in 2016. She is survived by her children, Arnold and Valerie Levy, Frada and Alan Sandler and Hope and Alan Malowitz; her sisters and brother-in-law, Frances and Julius Coleman and sister Ethel Silvergold Zale; her grandchildren, Stanton and Jesi Malowitz, Kimberly and Todd Wolff, Paige and Mickey Baden, Tracy Pollock, Jackie Levy, Michael Levy, and Lonnie and Kaitlyn Pollock; eight great-grandchildren; and by many loving nieces and nephews.

A private family service was held March 15.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Mark Fleschler, and her devoted caregivers Virginie Garner and Karen Lewis. Donations can be made to Congregation Shearith Israel, B & R Levy Adult Education Fund or the charity of your choice.