Sakhai starts apployMe, the Application App®

Photo: Courtesy Benjamin Sakhai

“My father’s business sense, and my mother’s fighting, never-give-up attitude, push me every day,” said Benjamin Sakhai, founder of the apployMe app, built by Semaphore Mobile. “If you want something, go for it. I’ve done that since I was a kid and now, apployMe is a dream come true for me and anyone involved in a job search.”

Tap in to hire and apply

Semaphore Mobile’s apployMe, the Application App®, is a jump-start app quickly pairing motivated and competent job seekers with businesses looking to hire.

Dallas native Sakhai is the son of Gilat and Jacob, and brother of Daniel, Jordan and Orian. He debuted apployMe, on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, in the spring.

As a child, Sakhai moved to Israel with his family, and his entrepreneurial spirit was born. He was always a salesman and sold the American candy his father brought back from trips to the U.S. At just 7 years old, the younger Sakhai sold the treats to classmates and used the money for bicycles, computers and games.

“My father’s business sense, and my mother’s never-give-up attitude, push me every day,” said Sakhai. His mother ultimately lost her battle with cancer in 2015, but always stoked his ambition.

As a teen, Sakhai created an online hosting company with 100,000-plus customers, then forming Unitservers with more than 300,000 customers. After high school he served in the Israel Defense Forces Air Force, running his company in the evenings.

In 2017, Sakhai was happy to return to Dallas, the community of his childhood. Sakhai and his technological advancements have matured. apployMe, now a reality, has him creating a business for himself and employment-search ease for others.

“There’s no obvious and guaranteed path for app development but fulfilling a need is key and Benjamin, through apployMe, does that,” said Eric Silverthorn, founder of Dallas-based Semaphore Mobile, which built the apployMe app.

With more than 800 apps under his belt, Silverthorn knows what works and what doesn’t. “We guide clients through the process, and we’ve had apps start with drawings on napkins, and others with clean design. apployMe came together with teamwork and I’m proud of him and the product.”

Those searching for part-time or full-time work set up a universal profile to be used for all applications, releasing the need to complete forms again and again. The time-consuming stress of combing through job possibilities is no longer necessary as the apployMe search tool positions local businesses that match skills, hours, payscale and more.

For prospective employees, it means no longer making on-the-spot introductions, perhaps not having to get dressed or prepped for a meeting. For the employer it means management doesn’t need to miss connections because they’re unavailable, or that they have to stop doing something to meet someone not right for the position.

Despite the pandemic’s hold on much of commerce, many businesses are still hiring and apployMe is being touted.

“apployMe is a breath of fresh air. My staff doesn’t have to stop servicing our clients to take, and keep track of, incoming applications and most job searchers don’t have resumes on-hand for cold calls,” said Adam Alfia, an owner of CutiePies and Shell Shack. “This alleviates wasted time and paper. To have all the incoming information and our offers and communications online, couldn’t be more appreciated.”

Once the employer creates the position in apployMe, a “Help Wanted” flyer with integrated QR code is created for placement in the establishment’s window. Passersby or customers can scan, and submit, within minutes. Employers can create an offer letter to return to the future team member and release the job from apployMe.

“As a business owner, my open time is short. apployMe meant less time accepting applications from people who may or may not fit open roles, and it definitely helps my managers, so they don’t have to take time away from our customers,” said Yehuda Alali, owner of Meat Point in North Dallas, who hired three employees through apployMe. “It’s a great concept.”

In Dallas, Snyder Plaza’s L. Bartlett boutique management has found apployMe’s simplicity enticing.

“We don’t have piles of resumes and applications to wade through. Instead, I pull up the applicants, side-by-side, compare resumes and applications,” said Breanna Stoner, assistant manager. “It couldn’t be easier.”

