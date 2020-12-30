Samuel Kogutt

Samuel Meyer Kogutt died Dec. 9, 2020, his 95th birthday, due to complications from COVID-19. He was born in 1925 in Bay City, Texas, to Leah and Pincus (Pete) Kogutt. Sam graduated from Bay City High School, where he lettered in football and track. He enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin in 1942. Six weeks later he was called into the Army Special Reserve Training Program and assigned to the 97th Infantry Division. Sam was honorably discharged in April 1946 as Private 1st Class. His army service included liberating Flossenburg concentration camp, for which he was recognized by the state of Texas and the Czech Republic.

Sam graduated from UT Austin with a B.A. in Business Administration in May 1949. After college Sam moved to Dallas and worked as a production manager for Plastic Products Company. Sam met Irene Polishuk in 1950 and they were married for 68 years.

Sam and Irene started Dart Manufacturing in 1965. The company developed and manufactured promotional, leather, vinyl and fabric products in the U.S. and sold them worldwide and received numerous awards. Sam was also a successful inventor and had several patents under his name.

Sam was an avid fisherman, named his boat “Reenie” after his wife, and distributed his catch throughout the neighborhood. They traveled extensively including Africa, Israel and France. Sam and Irene were dedicated members of the Jewish community and Congregation Shearith Israel. Sam was known far and wide for his fruit salad, war recollections, Akiba and Yavneh basketball game attendance and big smile.

Sam was predeceased by his parents, his wife Irene and four siblings. Sam is survived by three sons, Randy (Niloufer) Kogutt, Jeff (Judy) Kogutt and Michael Kogutt; four grandsons, Benjamin (Merissa) Kogutt, Asher Kogutt, Elan Kogutt and Jake Kogutt; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Please consider donations to Jewish Family Services or Akiba/Yavneh Academy in memory of Sam Kogutt.