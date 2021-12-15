Samuel Rude

Samuel Rude passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Sam was born on Oct. 5, 1927, in Dallas to Helen and Max Rude, now deceased. He graduated from SMU with a degree in business and attended the MBA program at UT at Austin. He worked many years as a stock and real estate broker. Sam always said the way to make a small fortune is to start with a large fortune. We will miss his great sense of humor. His wife, Pauline Protas Rude, preceded him in death. They were married for 56 years. He is survived by their three children, Stephen (Marilyn) Rude, Karen Rude Stadler and Brian Rude. His son Mitchell Rude and son-in-law William Stadler preceded him in death. He had seven grandchildren, Amanda Rude (Michael) Rosenhouse, Allison Rude, Melissa Rude, Blake Rude, Nicolle Rude, Jake Rude and Mason Rude, and two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Emmett Rosenhouse. He is survived by his sister, Marilyn Rude Sweet. Sam has many loving family and friends that will keep him in their hearts forever. Graveside services were held on Dec. 12 at Shearith Israel Cemetery, with Rabbi Adam Roffman officiating. Donations may be made in Sam’s name to the charity of your choice. Services entrusted to North Dallas Funeral Home.