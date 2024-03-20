Sandy and Dan Gorman: 70 years

Photos: Courtesy Gorman Family

The families of Sandy and Dan Gorman were most proud at their Dec. 27, 1953, wedding. From left: Joe Gorman, Thelma Sobel, Dan and Sandy Gorman and Belle and Lester Zuckerman.

Happily ever after

By Deb Silverthorn

Happily ever after is 70 years, three months and counting for Sandy and Dan Gorman, who were married on Dec. 27, 1953. Dan’s best guess as to their fairytale’s secret? His mantra of “yes, dear.”

There’s definitely much more to the lasting love of this couple who say they always made the big decisions together and that their seven decades of marriage, even with ups and downs — mostly ups — have gone by quickly.

Sandy née Zuckerman, born in Cleveland, Ohio, is the daughter of the late Belle and Lester and sister of Renee (David) Cobbel and Ivan Zuckerman. She and the family moved to Dallas when she was 10 to get away from the cold.

Sandy went to Highland Park schools and both Congregation Shearith Israel, where she was confirmed, and Temple Emanu-El, where she was consecrated. A member of Jennie Zesmer BBG, she spent time with her friends at the JCC, then located in South Dallas on Pocahontas Street.

Dan is a New York native and son of Thelma Sobel and Joe Gorman, who divorced when he was 5. After graduating from New York City’s Stuyvesant High School, Dan followed his father, a traveling salesman who had moved to Dallas, where he then graduated from Southern Methodist University with a degree in accounting.

When arranging her Sweet 16 party, Adrienne Singer set up a number of SMU Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity brothers as dates for her girlfriends, including Sandy. Four years her future groom’s junior, Sandy remembers his picking her up, their staring at one another and that he was a wonderful dancer. It was love at first sight. He recalls her “lovely figure, then and now.” A second date later that week was the beginning of their forever.

Dan graduated from SMU, going from ROTC into the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio for two years. The two wrote letters and he’d visit. He still recalls loving her parents’ cooking.

After Sandy graduated from Highland Park High School, she worked at Jacque and Barney Budow’s ladies’ clothing company until just before the couple’s wedding.

“Going together” is what dating was called back in the day. In September 1953 during a visit to Dallas, Dan presented Sandy with his fraternity charm turned into a necklace and asked her to marry him.

Four months later, the couple celebrated their rehearsal dinner at Lucas B&B restaurant. Their wedding was performed by Rabbi Israel Weisfeld at Shearith Israel with a reception at the Jefferson Hotel. After a honeymoon road trip to Monterrey, Mexico, the couple spent their first six months of marriage in San Antonio before returning to Dallas, where they lived with her parents. Their first home, “a cute cottage,” she says, was in Casa View.

December continued to be a blessed month for the couple as daughter Debbie (Garry Schuler) Minikes arrived just before their first anniversary and son Howard (Cheryl Kowalski) in time for their fourth. In the years since, the couple has welcomed grandchildren Justin (Stacy Parker) and Jason Minikes.

While a student at SMU, Dan worked for CPA Jerry Lane, who promised him a job when he got out of the service. Once released, he returned and the two formed the firm of Lane Gorman, later Lane Gorman Trubitt/LGT, with more than 100 employees. Not ready to stop working at 65 although their firm had a “retire at 65” policy, Jerry and Dan opened a new firm, now known as Burt & Lace. Dan re-retired in 2015 at the age of 84.

Sandy raised their children, then worked at her husband’s office for 25 years. Semi-retired, she later worked as a greeter for K. Hovnanian Homes and part-time for Costco, a whim of a dream, giving out samples and making friends.

The family lived in a home they built near Mimosa and Boedeker for 35 years; then the couple moved to Heritage Ranch for the next two decades before making The Legacy Midtown Park their home.

“Carol Aaron called when the project started and we were at the groundbreaking,” said Sandy. “We moved in, during the pandemic, even before there was a restaurant and all our meals were delivered. Three years later we still love being here and we’ve made so many friends.”

The Gormans volunteered and were involved with B’nai Brith Women, Hadassah, Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas’ Meals on Wheels and the Brotherhood and Women of Reform Judaism/Sisterhood at Temple Emanu-El, where for years Sandy helped package High Holiday tickets.

Dan, who enjoyed tennis and golf, for decades played poker with the same group of gents, all now deceased: Frank Aaron, Jules Adele, Abe Goldberg, brothers Irving and Sydney Goldstrich and Marvin Schwiff.

The Gorman family enjoyed many vacations. Memories abound of trips to Disneyland and to San Antonio, where they began their lives together. There were weekends waterskiing on Lake Dallas on the family boat; a trip to Acapulco with Charlotte and Matt Sobel, paid for with winnings of the couples’ bridge games; Gorman/Sobel ski trips to Colorado; and, grandly, a family cruise to Mexico to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

The couple has always loved the symphony and theater. Shows at the Music Hall at Fair Park, The Richardson Theatre Center and WaterTower Theatre remain on their schedule.

Sandy, who calls their seven decades “a blink,” says “Dan took good care of me, we’ve had a good life and we’ve raised a thoughtful and loving family. That was important.”

Dan, who sits quietly by his bride most of the time, says much with his eyes; but he speaks up to let this reporter know it was Sandy who has always taken care of him. “She’s a wonderful girl, always my girl and I love her very much.”

The Gormans, for whom each day is a gift and treasure, used to cut the rug on the dance floor. Their favorite tune was “It Had to Be You.”

The lyrics “why do I do just as you say, why must I just give you your way” give cues to Dan’s “yes dear” theory of their success. And, as the song continues, “but they wouldn’t do. It had to be you.”