Sgt. Binyamin Meir Airley, 21, grandson of Dallasite, killed in action Nov. 18 in Gaza

Sgt. Binyamin Meir Airley, 21, from Beit Shemesh. Credit: IDF.

Sgt. Binyamin Meir Airley, 21, from Beit Shemesh, of the 101st Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade, was killed in action in northern Gaza on Saturday, Nov. 18. He was one of five IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers killed Saturday.

Binyamin was the son of Jennifer and Robert Airley and the grandson of Mrs. Julie Wolk of Dallas.

The funeral took place Sunday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m. Israel time at the Military Cemetery at Har Herzl.

At least 67 soldiers have been killed in action in Gaza, at the Lebanon border and in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza ground operation on Oct. 27; 383 Israeli soldiers have died since the war started on Oct. 7.