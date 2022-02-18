Share in a community memorial for teen

In November 2021, Maida Goldstein, of blessed memory, visited with her “Nene” and her “Popo,” Yvonne and Jesus Garcia. Yvonne reached out to JFS Community Chaplain Rabbi Howard Wolk to arrange for a proper Jewish memorial. Services will be held at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Dallas Jewish Funeral Home in Plano. (Clockwise) Alessandra and Alexis Canales, Jordan Donawho, Maida Goldstein and Erica Donawho (not pictured: Kristopher Aleman, Ariel, Sofia and London Canales and Danial Jessica and Teagan Donawho). The children and grandchildren of Yvonne and Jesus Garcia welcomed Maida, of blessed memory, as one of their own since she was a baby. Photos: Courtesy Garcia Family

Finding family beyond faith

By Deb Silverthorn

“Love your neighbor as yourself” (Leviticus 19:18) is prominently placed in the central book in the Torah, our Talmudic sages calling it the central commandment of the Torah. Family can be those you bring in, so clear in the life and now passing of one who was loved by her neighbor. At 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Dallas Jewish Funeral Home, the Jewish community is encouraged to share that love to one of its own, but most likely unknown to most.

“She had the biggest heart. Despite the incredible neglect and awful hardships this poor child went through, we loved her, we will love her till our last breaths,” said Yvonne Garcia, grieving the loss of her adopted-by-heart granddaughter, Maida Grace Goldstein. “She made an incredible impact on our lives.”

Goldstein, born Aug. 17, 2002, died Jan. 6 at just 19 years old. Having had a difficult life lived amid family crisis, she was welcomed to the Garcia family when she was just an infant. While the Garcias aren’t Jewish, Goldstein and her mother were, and Yvonne tried over and again to encourage an introduction to her heritage, to build tradition and to give her that lineage.

Goldstein and her mother came in and out of the Garcia family’s life. The Garcia family home was theirs for many years and, even when they moved out, Goldstein, supported in great part by the Garcia family, went to school with and remained close to the Garcia grandchildren.

When Yvonne was informed of Goldstein’s unexpected death last month, she spoke to the young lady’s mother about a Jewish funeral. When her offer of support was refused, Yvonne, feeling compelled to fulfill Goldstein’s tradition, called the first synagogue she found online and was referred to Rabbi Howard Wolk at Jewish Family Service of Dallas.

“I am a Catholic but I have always been drawn to Jewish people and I just knew in my heart connecting to a rabbi was the right thing to do,” said Yvonne, Goldstein’s “Nene” and her husband Jesus beloved as “Popo.” The Garcias’ children, Erica (Daniel) Donawho, Alexis (Ariel) Canales and Kristopher Aleman, and their grandchildren, Jessica, Jordan and Teagan Donawho and Alessandra, Sofia and London Canales, all considered Goldstein one of their own.

“I have surrendered my life to God,” said Yvonne. “I trust in His will and I know He has led me here.”

Rabbi Wolk, in his role as community chaplain, which he created at JFS 15 years ago, meets with people of any faith to assist in times of transition or crisis, including end-of-life situations. He visits the ill in hospitals or health care facilities, or those receiving health care at home, in assisted-living facilities, nursing homes, in hospice care or prison; he also performs burial services for the indigent and unaffiliated.

Familia has always been familia for (from left) Jordan Donawho, Alessandra Canales and, of blessed memory, Maida Goldstein.

“This ‘moment’ is exactly why we introduced the chaplaincy to Jewish Family Service and to our community. For so long our community’s rabbis tried their best to help those unaffiliated but there are never enough hours,” said Rabbi Wolk. “So much has come through our office but this occasion, this incredibly sad thing that has happened, it is absolutely our responsibility to perform this mitzvah.”

The Feb. 20 service will allow Goldstein the respect and honor of having the Mourner’s Kaddishshared by a minyan, a community of 10, and the ElMalei Rachamim, the Jewish prayer for the departed, and readings of Psalms, in both Hebrew and English, offered by Rabbi Wolk.

“This young lady has been separated from her people all of her life,” said Rabbi Wolk. “Here we have the opportunity to make the statement that every single Jew, no matter how separated, is part of the Jewish people and also to offer hakarat hatov, our gratitude, to the Garcia family for caring for Maida, however they could, all these years.”

To the Jewish community, Yvonne and her family have reached to give their loved one, their “little Maida,” a Jewish community in death that she never experienced in life.

Dallas Jewish Funeral Home is located at 1611 North Central Expwy., Plano. Rabbi Howard Wolk can be reached at Jewish Family Service at 972-437-9950.