Sheila Brown: essence of tikkun olam

Photo: Hal Babitch

Sheila Brown, with some of the many donations she’s made, is shown here at the Children’s Medical Center of Plano.

By Hal Babitch

I want to share what tikkun olam looks like. That tenet of our people is personified by my wife, Sheila Brown.

Sheila exemplifies the meaning of tikkun olam — repairing the world — and she takes on any mitzvah she can to help improve our society. In the years I have known Sheila, whom I married in March 2020, I have become convinced through her commitments and actions that her DNA is partially made up of tikkun olam cells.

When Sheila walks into a supermarket, department store, flea market, drugstore or even a restaurant, her first instincts are what to purchase to donate. She is very private about telling anyone because, as she says, it is a personal calling.

Sheila’s efforts include annual cash donations to 34 charities, twice-yearly personal deliveries of clothes and toys to the Children’s Medical Center of Plano and throughout-the-year donations of clothing, food and toiletries to The Samaritan Inn Homeless Shelter in McKinney. At Thanksgiving and Christmas, she donated a three-course turkey dinner for two families.

At Congregation Anshai Torah she coordinates the HAZAK (Seniors) Auxiliary’s efforts for Kol Nidre/High Holidays Project Isaiah Food and Toiletry Drive for JFS and, with me, she co-leads a monthly Shabbat service at The Legacy Willow Bend’s Healthcare Center.

I do not submit this to advertise Sheila’s endeavors but rather to inspire others to follow her lead: to show how one person can make a difference to improve our society — how a conscious determination can truly make the world a better place.

Tikkun olam has many faces and Sheila Brown, a very special Nov. 6 birthday girl, is one of the most beautiful. I’m grateful for the day she was born, the life she has lived and the light she brings to so many — myself for sure.

