Sheryl Ann Mexic, beloved sister, passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2021. Sheryl, born Feb. 12, 1958 in New Orleans, Louisiana, was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Lois Mexic. She is survived by her devoted sister, Melanie Mexic Morris, and Alex Morris and Mitchell Morris, her niece and nephew, as well as aunts, an uncle and cousins.

Sheryl worked as a legal secretary for Bracewell Patterson law firm in Houston for over a decade. She later founded Biddingfortravel.com, a successful online business and Priceline affiliate. She found a way to earn a living in an emerging medium before some people even learned where to find Facebook.

Sheryl loved great food and fancy living and was known for her smile, sense of humor and love of the New Orleans Saints.

A graveside funeral was held at Sparkman Hillcrest on Jan. 18.

Please consider a memorial contribution to Congregation Shearith Israel, www.shearith.org, 9401 Douglas Ave., Dallas, TX 75225 or to a charity of your choice.