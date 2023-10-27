SMU President R. Gerald Turner joins coalition issuing statement in solidarity with Israel

Over 100 U.S. colleges and universities join Yeshiva University Rabbi Ari Berman’s initiative
Cisionwire
SMU President R. Gerald Turner, joined a broad coalition of more than 100 institutions of higher education, including public and private, faith-based, and historically Black colleges and universities Thursday, Oct. 26, that issued a statement standing with Israel, the Palestinians who suffer under Hamas’ cruel rule in Gaza and all people of moral conscience.
Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University and convener of the coalition, said, “The massacre in Israel put a spotlight on campuses and the role university presidents have in articulating the values that higher education represents. There is unparalleled strength in presidents joining together to lay the moral groundwork on which all civil dialogue is naturally based. I am honored to stand with the signatories of this statement who are committed to bringing clarity and truth to these tumultuous times, and protecting our campus communities from violence and hate.”
The members of the coalition urge presidents and chancellors of all U.S. and global colleges and universities to join the effort – by sending an e-mail directly to Contact@UniversitiesUnitedAgainstTerrorism.org.
The statement is as follows:
We Stand Together with Israel Against Hamas
We are horrified and sickened by the brutality and inhumanity of Hamas. Murdering innocent civilians including babies and children, raping women and taking the elderly as hostages are not the actions of political disagreement but the actions of hate and terrorism. The basis of all universities is a pursuit of truth, and it is times like these that require moral clarity. Like the fight against ISIS, the fight against Hamas is a fight against evil. We, the presidents and chancellors of universities, colleges and higher education associations across the United States of America and the world, stand with Israel, with the Palestinians who suffer under Hamas’ cruel rule in Gaza and with all people of moral conscience.
Coalition Founders (alphabetical order) are:
- Ari Berman, President, Yeshiva University
- Terrence Cheng, Chancellor, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities
- Michael M. Crow, President, Arizona State University
- Rochelle L. Ford, President, Dillard University
- Julio Frenk, President, University of Miami
- E. Gordon Gee, President, West Virginia University
- Shirley Hoogstra, President, Council for Christian Colleges, and Universities
- John I. Jenkins, President, University of Notre Dame
- Kenneth A. Jessell, President, Florida International University
- Alan Kadish, President, Touro University
- John B. King, Chancellor, The State University of New York (SUNY)
- Ronald D. Liebowitz, President, Brandeis University
- Linda Livingstone, President, Baylor University
- Michael L. Lomax, President, United Negro College Fund
- Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, Chancellor, The City University of New York (CUNY)
- Marty Meehan, President, University of Massachusetts
- Robert C. Robbins, President, University of Arizona
- R. Gerald Turner, President, SMU
Coalition Signatories are:
Mark Zupan
President, Alfred University
Evans P. Whitaker
President, Anderson University
John Wesley Taylor V
President, Andrews University
Len Munsil
President, Arizona Christian University
Calvin J. McFadden, Sr.
President, Arkansas Baptist College
Roslyn Clark Artis
President, Benedict College
Barry H. Corey
President, Biola University
David Melton
President, Boston Baptist College
Joseph D. Womack
President, Bushnell University
Ronald L. Ellis
President, California Baptist University
Peter Kilpatrick
President, The Catholic University of America
Terry Kimbrow
President, Central Baptist College
Ed Klonoski
President, Charter Oak State College
Dwaun J. Warmack
President, Claflin University
Eric Hogue
President, Colorado Christian University
John Marshall
President, Colorado Mesa University
Andrew C. Denton
President, Crown College
Adam C. Wright
President, Dallas Baptist University
Blair Blackburn
President, East Texas Baptist University
John S. Nader
President, Farmingdale State College
Joyce F. Brown
President, Fashion Institute of Technology
Robert K. Nye
President, Finger Lakes Community College
Stacy Bolnick
President, Florida Atlantic University
Ray Rodrigues
Chancellor, Florida Board of Governors
Amy Bragg Carey
President, Friends University
Robin Baker
President, George Fox University
Zev Eleff
President, Gratz College
Eric Bruntmyer
President, Hardin-Simmons University
Peter Kucer
President Rector, Holy Apostles College and Seminary
Wayne D. Lewis Jr.
President, Houghton University
Ann Kirschner
President, Hunter College
Melva K. Wallace
President, Huston-Tillotson University
Shuly Rubin Schwartz
Chancellor, Jewish Theological Seminary
Charles W. Pollard
President, John Brown University
Logan Hampton
President, Lane College
Mark Walker
President, Lee University
Mikhail Brodsky
President, Lincoln University
James E. Collins
President, Loras College
Kathleen A. Getz
President, Mercyhurst University
John W. Maurice
President, Mid-Atlantic Christian University
Keith Ross
President, Missouri Baptist University
Paul J. Maurer
President, Montreat College
Maria Conzatti
Chief Administrative Officer, Nassau Community College
William J. Murabito
President, Niagara County Community College
Greg Christy
President, Northwestern College
Joseph Castleberry
President, Northwest University
Brian McGee
President, Quincy University
Joe Ross
President, Reach University
Lester Sandres Rápalo
President, Rockland Community College
Malachi Van Tassell
President, Saint Francis University
Kelli Armstrong
President, Salve Regina University
Stanford E. Angion
President, Selma University
Paulette R. Dillard
President, Shaw University
Kent Ingle
President, Southeastern University
Keith Newman
President, Southern Nazerine University
William D. Barker
President, Southern Wesleyan University
Rick Melson
President, Southwest Baptist University
Tom L. Murray
President, Southwestern Christian University
Brent Ellis
President, Spring Arbor University
Donald R. Boomgaarden
President, St. Joseph’s University, New York
Harvey G. Stenger
President, SUNY Binghamton University
Heidi Macpherson
President, SUNY Brockport
Zvi Szafran
President, SUNY Canton
Marion Terenzio
President, SUNY Cobleskill
Carlee Drummer
President, SUNY Columbia-Greene Community College
Erik J. Bitterbaum
President, SUNY Cortland
Mary H. Bonderoff
Acting President, SUNY Delhi
Denise Battles
President, SUNY Geneseo
Timothy E. Sams
President, SUNY Old Westbury
Kristine M. Young
President, SUNY Orange
Alexander Enyedi
President, SUNY Plattsburgh
Milagros Peña
President, SUNY Purchase College
Corbin Hoornbeek
President, The University of Northwestern – St.Paul
Dan Boone
President, Trevecca Nazarene University
Jack Hawkins
Chancellor, Troy University
Mary Thornley
President, Trident Technical College
Vinita Sauder
President, Union College – Lincoln, Nebraska
Rev. Paul J. Fitzgerald, S.J.
President, University of San Francisco
Randy O’Rear
President, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Tim Collins
President, Walsh University
Brian L. Johnson
President, Warner Pacific University
David A. Hoag
President, Warner University
Bethami A. Dobkin
President, Westminster University
John Jackson
President, William Jessup University