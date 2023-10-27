SMU President R. Gerald Turner joins coalition issuing statement in solidarity with Israel

SMU’s historic Dallas Hall

Over 100 U.S. colleges and universities join Yeshiva University Rabbi Ari Berman’s initiative

SMU President R. Gerald Turner, joined a broad coalition of more than 100 institutions of higher education, including public and private, faith-based, and historically Black colleges and universities Thursday, Oct. 26, that issued a statement standing with Israel, the Palestinians who suffer under Hamas’ cruel rule in Gaza and all people of moral conscience.

Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University and convener of the coalition, said, “The massacre in Israel put a spotlight on campuses and the role university presidents have in articulating the values that higher education represents. There is unparalleled strength in presidents joining together to lay the moral groundwork on which all civil dialogue is naturally based. I am honored to stand with the signatories of this statement who are committed to bringing clarity and truth to these tumultuous times, and protecting our campus communities from violence and hate.”

The members of the coalition urge presidents and chancellors of all U.S. and global colleges and universities to join the effort – by sending an e-mail directly to Contact@UniversitiesUnitedAgainstTerrorism.org.

The statement is as follows:

We Stand Together with Israel Against Hamas

We are horrified and sickened by the brutality and inhumanity of Hamas. Murdering innocent civilians including babies and children, raping women and taking the elderly as hostages are not the actions of political disagreement but the actions of hate and terrorism. The basis of all universities is a pursuit of truth, and it is times like these that require moral clarity. Like the fight against ISIS, the fight against Hamas is a fight against evil. We, the presidents and chancellors of universities, colleges and higher education associations across the United States of America and the world, stand with Israel, with the Palestinians who suffer under Hamas’ cruel rule in Gaza and with all people of moral conscience.

Coalition Founders (alphabetical order) are:

Ari Berman, President, Yeshiva University

Terrence Cheng, Chancellor, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities

Michael M. Crow, President, Arizona State University

Rochelle L. Ford, President, Dillard University

Julio Frenk, President, University of Miami

E. Gordon Gee, President, West Virginia University

Shirley Hoogstra, President, Council for Christian Colleges, and Universities

John I. Jenkins, President, University of Notre Dame

Kenneth A. Jessell , President, Florida International University

President, Florida International University Alan Kadish, President, Touro University

John B. King, Chancellor, The State University of New York (SUNY)

Ronald D. Liebowitz, President, Brandeis University

Linda Livingstone, President, Baylor University

Michael L. Lomax, President, United Negro College Fund

Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, Chancellor, The City University of New York (CUNY)

Marty Meehan, President, University of Massachusetts

Robert C. Robbins, President, University of Arizona

R. Gerald Turner, President, SMU

Coalition Signatories are:

Mark Zupan

President, Alfred University

Evans P. Whitaker

President, Anderson University

John Wesley Taylor V

President, Andrews University

Len Munsil

President, Arizona Christian University

Calvin J. McFadden, Sr.

President, Arkansas Baptist College

Roslyn Clark Artis

President, Benedict College

Barry H. Corey

President, Biola University

David Melton

President, Boston Baptist College

Joseph D. Womack

President, Bushnell University

Ronald L. Ellis

President, California Baptist University

Peter Kilpatrick

President, The Catholic University of America

Terry Kimbrow

President, Central Baptist College

Ed Klonoski

President, Charter Oak State College

Dwaun J. Warmack

President, Claflin University

Eric Hogue

President, Colorado Christian University

John Marshall

President, Colorado Mesa University

Andrew C. Denton

President, Crown College

Adam C. Wright

President, Dallas Baptist University

Blair Blackburn

President, East Texas Baptist University

John S. Nader

President, Farmingdale State College

Joyce F. Brown

President, Fashion Institute of Technology

Robert K. Nye

President, Finger Lakes Community College

Stacy Bolnick

President, Florida Atlantic University

Ray Rodrigues

Chancellor, Florida Board of Governors

Amy Bragg Carey

President, Friends University

Robin Baker

President, George Fox University

Zev Eleff

President, Gratz College

Eric Bruntmyer

President, Hardin-Simmons University

Peter Kucer

President Rector, Holy Apostles College and Seminary

Wayne D. Lewis Jr.

President, Houghton University

Ann Kirschner

President, Hunter College

Melva K. Wallace

President, Huston-Tillotson University

Shuly Rubin Schwartz

Chancellor, Jewish Theological Seminary

Charles W. Pollard

President, John Brown University

Logan Hampton

President, Lane College

Mark Walker

President, Lee University

Mikhail Brodsky

President, Lincoln University

James E. Collins

President, Loras College

Kathleen A. Getz

President, Mercyhurst University

John W. Maurice

President, Mid-Atlantic Christian University

Keith Ross

President, Missouri Baptist University

Paul J. Maurer

President, Montreat College

Maria Conzatti

Chief Administrative Officer, Nassau Community College

William J. Murabito

President, Niagara County Community College

Greg Christy

President, Northwestern College

Joseph Castleberry

President, Northwest University

Brian McGee

President, Quincy University

Joe Ross

President, Reach University

Lester Sandres Rápalo

President, Rockland Community College

Malachi Van Tassell

President, Saint Francis University

Kelli Armstrong

President, Salve Regina University

Stanford E. Angion

President, Selma University

Paulette R. Dillard

President, Shaw University

Kent Ingle

President, Southeastern University

Keith Newman

President, Southern Nazerine University

William D. Barker

President, Southern Wesleyan University

Rick Melson

President, Southwest Baptist University

Tom L. Murray

President, Southwestern Christian University

Brent Ellis

President, Spring Arbor University

Donald R. Boomgaarden

President, St. Joseph’s University, New York

Harvey G. Stenger

President, SUNY Binghamton University

Heidi Macpherson

President, SUNY Brockport

Zvi Szafran

President, SUNY Canton

Marion Terenzio

President, SUNY Cobleskill

Carlee Drummer

President, SUNY Columbia-Greene Community College

Erik J. Bitterbaum

President, SUNY Cortland

Mary H. Bonderoff

Acting President, SUNY Delhi

Denise Battles

President, SUNY Geneseo

Timothy E. Sams

President, SUNY Old Westbury

Kristine M. Young

President, SUNY Orange

Alexander Enyedi

President, SUNY Plattsburgh

Milagros Peña

President, SUNY Purchase College

Corbin Hoornbeek

President, The University of Northwestern – St.Paul

Dan Boone

President, Trevecca Nazarene University

Jack Hawkins

Chancellor, Troy University

Mary Thornley

President, Trident Technical College

Vinita Sauder

President, Union College – Lincoln, Nebraska

Rev. Paul J. Fitzgerald, S.J.

President, University of San Francisco

Randy O’Rear

President, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Tim Collins

President, Walsh University

Brian L. Johnson

President, Warner Pacific University

David A. Hoag

President, Warner University

Bethami A. Dobkin

President, Westminster University

John Jackson

President, William Jessup University