Sol Cohen, 92, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Dec. 26, 2020, in Dallas.

Sol was born in Kansas City on Jan. 20, 1928. He was a veteran of the Korean War and, for 42 years, the proud manager of one of the oldest family businesses in Texas, Sterling Jewelry. Known to his nearest and dearest as “Papa,” Sol had a charming and whimsical energy toward life and people — filled with quirky stories, philosophies, and what seemed like limitless curiosity and fascination. He loved his coffee black, Cindi’s Deli, and his family, learning, and socializing.

Sol is survived by his three daughters Sharon Berman, Amy Goldstein (Mitch Goldstein), and Stephanie Cohen Berman (Brian Hunt), four grandchildren, and his first great-grandchild who is on the way.

He was preceded in death by his late wife, Cathy Cohen, z”l.

The funeral service was held both online and at Shearith Israel Memorial Park at Dolphin Road, Dec. 28, with Rabbi Shira Wallach of Congregation Shearith Israel officiating. Burial followed and a virtual shiva miinyan was held via Zoom later that day.

You may attend the funeral virtually at: https://www.facebook.com/ShearithLifecycle.