Stanley Sutkin, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Oct. 10, 2020, due to heart failure.
Stan was a clinical pharmacist with many hobbies including restoring antique cars, stamp collecting and camping in multiple National Parks. He was a proud member of Congregation Beth Torah, where he frequently read the Haftorah, oxygen tank in tow.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Laurie; their children Gary (Josie), Wes (Tricia), Jennifer (Reid); seven grandchildren; and his faithful companion, his dog, Abby.
He will be missed dearly.
Please send donations to Congregation Beth Torah, Jewish Family Services or Hebrew Free Loan Association.
Stanley Sutkin
