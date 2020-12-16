Stefani Eisenstat

Family and friends are deeply saddened at the loss of Stefani Silverberg Eisenstat, who passed away Dec. 5, 2020, at the age of 53, following her fierce battle with lung cancer.

Beloved wife and devoted mother, daughter, sister and aunt, Stefani was a highly respected lawyer, active community leader and frequent volunteer. She was generous with her love, time, attention and expertise.

Stefani was supported by many friends from all walks throughout her whole life. Stefani touched many lives with her compassion, warmth, kind smile, generous heart, sweet disposition and charm. She loved spending time with her immediate and extended family, and was always present at the many events, performances and activities for her children and nieces and nephews.

Stefani enjoyed travel and exploring new places. She loved walking the beach and hiking in the mountains.

Stefani was born in 1967 and grew up in Dallas. After graduating from The Greenhill School, she then obtained her bachelor’s degree in finance from The University of Texas in 1989. She received her J.D. in 1993 from the SMU Dedman School of Law and then practiced civil litigation with several Dallas firms. Stefani held leadership positions in various civic and religious organizations and was honored with special recognition for her professional and volunteer activities.

She was beautiful inside and out and touched many lives in a deep and profound way with her kind and genuine spirit.

Stefani is survived by her husband Gary Eisenstat and daughters Lauren and Kara, her devoted dog Toby, her parents Rena and Bud Silverberg, her brother Dr. Kaylen (Carol) Silverberg, and her sister Andra Litman. She is also survived by loving extended family and friends.