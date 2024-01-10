Sunday ‘walk’ will commemorate 100 days of captivity for Israeli hostages

Photo: Courtesy of Colette Lipszyc

About 120 people gathered for the Dec. 17, 2023, inaugural Run for Their Lives walk in Plano.

TJP Staff Report

Organizers in Dallas plan to hold a walk on Sunday, Jan. 14, marking the 100th day since Israeli hostages were taken captive in Gaza. Colette Lipszyc and Pam Goldminz initiated the local Run for Their Lives campaign (run4lives.org). Previous walks were organized on Dec. 17, Dec. 31 and Jan. 7.

The initiative holds personal significance for Lipszyc, as her second cousin, an Israel Defense Forces soldier, was abducted on Oct. 7 during an encounter with Hamas terrorists. The walk will commence at 1 p.m. at Bowie Elementary School, 16103 Salado Drive, Dallas.

Rachel Goldberg, whose son Hersh Goldberg-Polin is held hostage in Gaza, emphasized the importance of the Run for Their Lives walks, especially on Jan. 14. She stated on Instagram, “If God forbid, we still have hostages there on day 100, it is a way of going out of your house and saying this is absolutely unacceptable and say it in a public way with other people who feel the same.”

Lipszyc said the walk’s duration is approximately 18 minutes and security will be on-site. Participants are encouraged to wear red and bring Israel and USA flags. To join the WhatsApp group, visit http://tinyurl.com/24dvhu2k.