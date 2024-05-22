Sylvan T. Baer Foundation application cycle opens

Photo: Courtesy DJCF

From left, Mike Weinberg, first vice chair, and Megan Hyman present Mikvah Israel’s Cindy Winston and Brett Diamond with their $25,000 Sylvan T. Baer Foundation Grant Award.

The Sylvan T. Baer Foundation is a compelling example of the power of endowments. Sylvan T. Baer founded the Foundation in 1965 with $700,000 to honor his parents. The Foundation has now granted more than $8.5 million to support the Jewish community in North Texas — and currently maintains assets of over $4 million. Through prudent management, this fund will continue to grow and fund the Jewish community in perpetuity — a wonderful testament both to Sylvan T. Baer’s vision and to the impact of endowment funds like this one.

The Baer Foundation has made grants to support religious, scientific, literary, medical, educational and other worthwhile causes. Its grants go to nonprofits serving the North Texas Jewish community. For close to 50 years, the Dallas Jewish Community Foundation has worked, on behalf of Bank of America, to identify and recommend qualified organizations that work with the Jewish community in North Texas. Together, Bank of America and DJCF are fulfilling Mr. Baer’s philanthropic mission through these meaningful grants to our community.

There are a limited amount of grant dollars available each year and a growing number of organizations serve the North Texas Jewish community. Therefore, this grant opportunity is only for organizations that have not been awarded this grant in the past year’s grant cycle. The application process is open and the Dallas Jewish Community Foundation is hosting a one-hour breakfast meeting to review the eligibility requirements and the grant application process at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Merit Tower, 12222 Merit Drive. Attendance is limited to one representative from each nonprofit organization. To register for the breakfast, or to access the application, please visit www.djcf.org/baer-registration.

The Sylvan T. Baer Foundation exemplifies the power of endowments. Endowments, which may be funded during life but are often funded as part of an estate plan, are at the center of the work of DJCF. DJCF approaches charitable legacy planning as more than just a financial strategy — it’s an opportunity to express values, beliefs and passions in an everlasting way. Just as DJCF offers customized services to Bank of America in order to help it find recipients for grants from the Baer Foundation, it also offers customized services to its own fundholders. To learn more about DJCF’s portfolio of philanthropic offerings, contact 972-645-1028 or info@djcf.org.