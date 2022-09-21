Tarrant community holds Security Day

Photos: Courtesy Jim Stanton

A Security Roundtable was held at Beth-El Congregation Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

More than 125 people attended Secure Community Network (SCN) Security Day training Sunday, Sept. 18 in Tarrant County.

During the day, community security training covering “Situational Awareness” and “Active Threat Mitigation” was offered at Beth-El Congregation in Fort Worth and Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville. The training also included a series of practical exercises.

In the evening, an SCN Law Enforcement Security Roundtable was held. Arlington Police Chief Al Jones, Colleyville Police Chief Mike Miller and Matt DeSarno, FBI special agent in charge of the Dallas Field Office, briefed attendees on the latest threats/trends/hate crime activity; shared how to report suspicious activity; and answered questions.

From left, Al Jones, Arlington police chief; Mike Miller, Colleyville police chief; Matt DeSarno, FBI special agent in charge of the Dallas Field Office; Stuart Frisch, SCN national training & exercise adviser; and Stephanie Viegas, deputy senior national security adviser, briefed attendees on matters of security for the Jewish community at the Security Roundtable held at Beth-El Congregation Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

“To meet with and learn from our local and regional law enforcement leadership, not only helps community members understand the reporting and investigating process, but also creates a connection that makes it easier to report incidents or suspicious activity. This information, coupled with the training from SCN, provides practical knowledge that can keep us safer at our synagogues, but also at work, home and elsewhere,” said Barry Abels, Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County executive director.

The training was funded by the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, Beth-El Congregation, Congregation Ahavath Sholom and Congregation Beth Israel.