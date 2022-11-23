Tarrant County Community Mitzvah Day is held

Children bead bracelets for children at Women’s SafeHaven Arlington.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, hundreds of enthusiastic children, parents and volunteers from three synagogues, two Chabads and the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County came together to present Community Mitzvah Day.

The event helped Tarrant County residents in need of caring support. Also, it was an opportunity to teach children the importance of providing kindness and care to others in our community, both Jewish and non-Jewish.

The event, at Congregation Ahavath Sholom, kicked off with the children from Beth-El Congegation, Fort Worth; Congregation Ahavath Sholom, Fort Worth; Chabad Southlake; Congregation Beth Shalom, Arlington; and Chabad Fort Worth gathering for a rousing assembly that featured singing and fun.

Then the morning mitzvah projects began for both adults and children.

Adult projects included a blood drive, Knitzvah knitting table and Habitat for Humanity. Children’s activity tables included making holiday and birthday cards; decorating Hanukkah bags for Jewish Family Services seniors; creating and filling birthday bags for children at the Women’s SafeHaven; bead making; painting cemetery friendship stones; tzedakah box decorating; making lunch for Habitat volunteers; a photo booth; and a canned food drive.

Mitzvah Day afforded “a wonderful way for the Tarrant County Jewish community to come together to fulfill tikkun olam, repairing the world, through social activism,” said Barry Abels, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

“The event far exceeded expectations, so next week we’ll meet to plan next year’s Mitzvah Day,” said Jim Stanton, Mitzvah Day chair.

Funding was provided by the Jobe and Helen Richards Foundation, Trustees: Chicotsky Family; the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County; and the B’nai B’rith Senior Housing.