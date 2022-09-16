Tarrant County Community Safety/Security Day Sunday 9/18

The Tarrant County Jewish Community will gather for important Safety/Security events in preparation for the High Holy Days. During the day, timely and critical SCN (Secure Community Network) security training covering Situational Awareness and Active Threat Mitigation will be offered at three synagogues. The trainers will also conduct a series of hands-on, practical exercises to prepare you for everyday situations you may encounter. This valuable training will be helpful not only for attending services, but also when you are at a store, work, restaurant, school, entertainment venue, etc.

Congregation Ahavath Sholom: 9 a.m.

Beth-El Congregation: 11:30 a.m.

Congregation Beth Israel: 3 p.m.

Community Security Roundtable

At 7 p.m., SCN, three area synagogues and Federation will co-host an important Community Security Roundtable.

Fort Worth Police Intel/Homeland Security, Colleyville Police Chief Mike Miller and Matt DeSarno, FBI Special Agent in Charge Dallas/Fort Worth, will brief the gathering on the latest threats/trends and share how they would like you to report suspicious activity. This will also be an opportunity for you to share concerns and ask safety/security questions.

The Community Roundtable will be held at Beth-El.All training events are open to everyone in our community. If you would like to attend a session, pre-registration is required.