Tarrant County community to hold Mitzvah Day Jan. 28

Photo: Phil Kabakoff

Members from six Tarrant County synagogues and the Jewish community will gather for Mitzvah Day Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Beth-El Congregation. Organizers are hoping for a big turnout like the one like the one above in 2022.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, six Tarrant County congregations will come together to present the second annual Community Mitzvah Day.

Almost 200 religious school students from Beth-El Congregation; Congregation Ahavath Sholom, Fort Worth; Chabad of Fort Worth; Congregation Beth Israel, Colleyville; Chabad of Southlake; and Congregation Beth Shalom, Arlington, are participating.

This event will help Tarrant County residents in need of caring support and will be an opportunity to teach children the importance of providing kindness and care to others as they engage in an effort to improve the quality of many lives in the community, both Jewish and non-Jewish.

The event will be held at Beth-El Congregation. It will begin at 10 a.m. with a welcome assembly and then students will proceed to the Beth-El Great Hall to participate in a variety of mitzvah projects. There will also be a blood drive for older teens and adults.

Children’s activity tables will be open continuously until 11:30 a.m. with projects such as assembling hygiene and snack packages for those in need; card-making; Tu B’Shevat activities such as fruit sampling, planting, making bird feeders, handprint tree; plus making bead friendship bracelets for Israeli kids and filling Havdalah spice bags.

Children not enrolled in Sunday school must be accompanied by an adult.

“Mitzvah Day affords a wonderful way for the Tarrant County Jewish community to come together to fulfill tikkun olam, repairing the world, through social activism. We are very excited to support Community Mitzvah Day.” said Barry Abels, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

The Mitzvah Day Committee is hard at work planning an amazing day. To sign up to donate blood or to volunteer,please call Cindy Simon at the Federation office, 817-569-0892.

Funding provided by the Dan Danciger/Fort Worth Hebrew Day School Supporting Foundation, and the Jobe and Helen Richards Foundation, Trustees: Chicotsky Family. Promotional support from the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County.