Temple Emanu-El launches TE150 during Sukkot

Congregation will mark milestone in 3 phases over next 15 months

Adults and children of all ages enjoy the festive songs during Elana’s concert. Adults and children of all ages enjoy the festive songs during Elana’s concert. Families and friends enjoy a delicious meal together. The TE150 kickoff dinner was served in keepsake bento boxes, underwritten by Stan Rabin in loving memory of his wife, Barbara. Clergy and members lead the ritual and blessing of shaking the lulav on Sukkot during the service. The Kol Shir youth choir sings along and helps lead the Sukkot Shabbat service in the Olan Sanctuary. Cantor Leslie Niren, Elana Arian, Cantor Vicky Glikin and Rabbi David Stern lead a festive Sukkot Shabbat service for families of all ages. Harvest co-chairs, Erin Zopolsky and Tina Wasserman, light the Shabbat candles to begin the service, flanked by Rabbi David Stern and Cantor Leslie Niren. Some 850 people gathered for dinner in the Nasher-Haemisegger Family Atrium to celebrate the kickoff of TE150.

Temple Emanu-El launched TE150, its 150th anniversary year celebration, with a joyous Sukkot Shabbat dinner under the stars on Oct. 14. The evening began with a lively service for all ages and concluded with a post-dinner concert by Elana Arian, one of today’s most popular contemporary Jewish musical artists.

The dinner was co-chaired by Tina Wasserman and Erin Zopolsky, and was the first of five events in the Harvest phase of TE150. These events, occurring through Nov. 6, explore Jewish values and justice related to food. The second phase, Creations, from December 2022 to March 2023, celebrates the power of arts to build understanding and create community through shared experiences. The third, in the fall of 2023, will bring the Temple Emanu-El community together to commemorate the past, to recommit to the synagogue’s core values and to envision its future.

Throughout the 15 months, the events will reflect the values that have shaped the congregation since its beginnings in 1872, including prayer and spirituality, Torah, social justice and a commitment to preserving history while looking toward the future.

For more information, visit tedallas.org/our-temple/te150/