Temple Shalom, Beth Torah hold joint religious school

Temple Shalom and Congregation Beth Torah students and teachers on the opening day of their joint religious school venture. From left, front row: Ayelet Reynolds and Skylar Phon; second row: Kelsey Singleton, Miriam Leventon, David Falk, Debbie Niederman, Rabbi Elana Zelony, Camilla Martin, Talia Lumbruso; third row: Laney Arndt (teacher), Ellen Arndt, Asher Austin, Alex Segal (Ozrim), Jamie Thomas (teacher) and Ben Burak (Ozrim)

On Sunday, Sept. 11, Temple Shalom was bustling with activity for opening day 2022. Religious School students and their families gathered in the Radnitz Social Hall to create blessings for their homes; make 100 blessing glasses; and write what they are grateful for.

Students rejoiced as they met up with old friends and were introduced to new ones. This year was extraordinary, as more than 25 students from Congregation Beth Torah, their parents and Rabbi Elana Zelony were present for this special day as the CBT students began religious school at Temple Shalom.

“We are so excited to welcome new friends from Congregation Beth Torah to broaden our blessings and bring more joy and wonder to our holy community,” said Deborah Niederman, RJE, director of Lifelong Learning. After a morning of singing with music specialist Morgan Ducar, a welcome by Niederman and a special greeting from Rabbi Andrew Paley, families listened to a story from Rabbi Zelony.

“We are delighted to have Beth Torah’s children join with Temple Shalom’s children. Understanding and celebrating both the differences and similarities in our communities is an added benefit of learning with another denomination,” Rabbi Zelony told the TJP.

While the kids attended classes for team building and learning, Temple Shalom Sisterhood and Brotherhood treated parents to a delicious coffee and brunch. Throughout the morning, the Brotherhood hosted a blood drive outside.