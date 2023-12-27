Temple Shalom Justice Garden dedicated

On Sunday, Dec. 10, the Dallas community came together at Temple Shalom to celebrate the dedication of the Temple Shalom Justice Garden. As Temple Shalom Garden Committee Co-chair Gretchen Reynolds said, “We are standing together in shared vision and shared values and that is the glue that holds us together.” Thanks to the support from the Union for Reform Judaism’s Religious Action Center’s Kraus Initiative for Immigrant and Refugee Justice; the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Natural Resources Conservation Service; and the People’s Garden Initiative, this garden boasts 56 beds ready for planting. This dedication celebrates the Temple Shalom Justice Garden and positive change in the community in four key areas: education, ecology, wellness and food justice. This garden will “change the landscape around us and create positive change in love, kindness and dignity!” exclaimed Reynolds, who worked tirelessly with Co-chairs Karen Stock and Stuart Marcus and their team of volunteers, supported by Senior Rabbi Andrew Paley and Director of Lifelong Learning Deborah Niederman. The crowd of more than 200 community members included staff from United States Representative Colin Allred’s office, Dallas County council members, clergy from the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration and representatives from the North Texas Food Bank and Temple Emanu-El’s Garden. Temple Shalom’s Justice Garden dedication demonstrates the community collaboration needed to eliminate food insecurity in Dallas.
Photos and Submission by Lisa Rothhberg