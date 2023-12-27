Temple Shalom Justice Garden dedicated
Rob Dolby (senior director of community partner relations, North Texas Food Bank) and Karen Stock (Garden co-chair).Rob Dolby (senior director of community partner relations, North Texas Food Bank) and Karen Stock (Garden co-chair).Garden Team and Temple Shalom Leadership: from left, Barry Epstein, Jane Lachman, Barry Lachman, David Lamden, Mark Lerner, Karen Stock, Gretchen Reynolds, Dennis Eichelbaum, Debbie Niederman, Rabbi Andrew Paley, Jeff Fritts, Mollie Schick, Stuart Marcus.Garden Team and Temple Shalom Leadership: from left, Barry Epstein, Jane Lachman, Barry Lachman, David Lamden, Mark Lerner, Karen Stock, Gretchen Reynolds, Dennis Eichelbaum, Debbie Niederman, Rabbi Andrew Paley, Jeff Fritts, Mollie Schick, Stuart Marcus.Garden flowersGarden flowersDignitaries and co-chairs: from left, Karen Stock, David Lamden, Stuart Marcus, Andrew Krause (director of outreach and academy liaison for Rep. Colin Allred), Council Member Gay Donnell Willis, Rob Dolby (senior director of community partner relations, North Texas Food Bank), Woldu Ameneshoa (Dallas County Health and Human Services), Dennis Eichelbaum, Rabbi Andrew Paley, Gretchen Reynolds.Dignitaries and co-chairs: from left, Karen Stock, David Lamden, Stuart Marcus, Andrew Krause (director of outreach and academy liaison for Rep. Colin Allred), Council Member Gay Donnell Willis, Rob Dolby (senior director of community partner relations, North Texas Food Bank), Woldu Ameneshoa (Dallas County Health and Human Services), Dennis Eichelbaum, Rabbi Andrew Paley, Gretchen Reynolds.From left, Temple Shalom President Dennis Eichelbaum, Andrew Krause (director of outreach and academy liaison for Rep. Colin Allred), Gretchen Reynolds (Garden co-chair).From left, Temple Shalom President Dennis Eichelbaum, Andrew Krause (director of outreach and academy liaison for Rep. Colin Allred), Gretchen Reynolds (Garden co-chair).From left, Director of Lifelong Learning Debbie Niederman, Rabbi Andrew Paley, the Rev. Casey Shobe (Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration), the Rev. Rebecca Tankersley (Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration).From left, Director of Lifelong Learning Debbie Niederman, Rabbi Andrew Paley, the Rev. Casey Shobe (Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration), the Rev. Rebecca Tankersley (Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration).

On Sunday, Dec. 10, the Dallas community came together at Temple Shalom to celebrate the dedication of the Temple Shalom Justice Garden. As Temple Shalom Garden Committee Co-chair Gretchen Reynolds said, “We are standing together in shared vision and shared values and that is the glue that holds us together.” Thanks to the support from the Union for Reform Judaism’s Religious Action Center’s Kraus Initiative for Immigrant and Refugee Justice; the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Natural Resources Conservation Service; and the People’s Garden Initiative, this garden boasts 56 beds ready for planting. This dedication celebrates the Temple Shalom Justice Garden and positive change in the community in four key areas: education, ecology, wellness and food justice. This garden will “change the landscape around us and create positive change in love, kindness and dignity!” exclaimed Reynolds, who worked tirelessly with Co-chairs Karen Stock and Stuart Marcus and their team of volunteers, supported by Senior Rabbi Andrew Paley and Director of Lifelong Learning Deborah Niederman. The crowd of more than 200 community members included staff from United States Representative Colin Allred’s office, Dallas County council members, clergy from the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration and representatives from the North Texas Food Bank and Temple Emanu-El’s Garden. Temple Shalom’s Justice Garden dedication demonstrates the community collaboration needed to eliminate food insecurity in Dallas.

Photos and Submission by Lisa Rothhberg

