Temple Shalom Sisterhood celebrates Women of Valor

Temple Shalom Sisterhood celebrated its Women of Valor, Chris Harris and Laney Arndt, Sunday, April 21, at the synagogue. More than 150 friends and family gathered to honor the pair who are known for their passion for tikkun olam, their dedication to Temple Shalom and their involvement in the community.

They are also machatunim (in-laws). Laney’s son, David, is married to Chris’ daughter, Jennifer. They share two adorable granddaughters, Ellen and Hannah. The event was aptly named “The Marvelous Machatunim.”

Lunch was catered by Wendy Krispin Catering with entertainment provided by 1 Piano 2 Much Fun. The Women of Valor were honored by Rabbi Andrew Paley and many family members who highlighted their many talents and contributions to Temple Shalom and the community.

Temple Shalom congregant and artist Linda Widman designed the invitation with her rendition of a family tree. From this design, the Women of Valor gifts presented to the honorees were created.

Photos: Ilene Zidow | All photos from left to right

Jen Arndt, Chris Harris, Laney Arndt, David Arndt

Alice Rosen, Chris Harris, Toba Reifer, Laney Arndt