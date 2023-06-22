Texas Torah Institute holds 18th commencement

Texas Torah Institute (TTI) held its 18th commencement exercises Sunday, June 11, at the Haymann Family Campus. Avrami Ziemba was named valedictorian, Yaakov Adlerstein was named salutatorian and Nesanel Broderick received the Ben Torah Award. Seven out of the 11 students in the graduating class of 2023 are local Dallas boys, including the three awardees. Graduates and their families and many friends of TTI participated in a ceremony in the main sanctuary of TTI. There is a video on the website Texastorah.org of the entire ceremony, where each graduate shared warm words of inspiration and appreciation for their time at TTI. Rabbi Mordechai Harris shared a beautiful d’var Torah and words of advice and inspiration to the graduates as well as greetings from the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, of which Texas Torah Institute is a beneficiary. “We are so proud of this class,” said Sarah Broderick, administrator. “Four years ago they came to TTI as good boys…. And now we have 11 great men, each exceptional in their own unique way, ready to enter the world and begin giving back to their community.”