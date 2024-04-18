Texas welcomes Israeli businesses, says consul

Texas and Israeli companies and the Texas Association of Business, the state’s chamber of commerce, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in April 2024. Texas and Israeli companies and the Texas Association of Business, the state’s chamber of commerce, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in April 2024. (Photo: Texas Association of Business)

‘A new agreement is expected to “facilitate shared knowledge and establish partnerships,’ said the Texas Association of Business.

JNS Staff Report

April 18, 2024

The Texas Association of Business, the Texas Venture Alliance and StartUp Nation Central signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier this week.

The agreement will “facilitate shared knowledge, explore business opportunities and establish partnerships between companies in Texas and Israel, as well as within the venture community,” stated the Texas Association of Business, the state’s chamber of commerce.

“This collaboration reflects our vision of transforming the Start-Up Nation into the Scale-Up Nation,” said Massey Villarreal, chairman of the state chamber.

Orna Avraham, the Israeli economic minister to the Southwest, said that Texas has warmly received Israeli companies.

“The business climate in Texas is incredibly welcoming, and we look forward to further collaborations with TAB,” Avraham said.