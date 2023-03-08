Jane Cohen and Linda Hochster, event co-chairs Barryy Abels, Federation executive director Robert Chicotsky, 2023 campaign chair Entertainer Goga and ballroom dancers Malorie Jones and Jacob Jordans

The Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County’s annual campaign kick-off, held the evening of Feb. 26 at Beth-El Congregation’s Great Hall in Fort Worth, was a resounding success with a sold-out crowd of 168 guests, its largest ever.

The theme, “An Elegant Evening,” did not disappoint from the beautiful décor to the scrumptious menu prepared by beloved Fort Worth chef and restaurateur, Louise Lamensdorf of Bistro Louise fame. Entertainment was provided by multitalented musician/singer Goga. Urban Spikes of Dallas designed gorgeous orchid centerpieces. An added elegant element was the graceful and fun ballroom dancing by Malorie Jones and Jacob Jordans of the Fort Worth Arthur Murray Dance Studio.

A highlight of the evening was a prerecorded heartwarming video from longtime Fort Worth Jewish community leader and philanthropist, Roz Rosenthal, who spoke about the importance of Federation to Tarrant County, Israel and around the world.

“Co-chairs Jane Cohen and Linda Hochster, who have been heading up this event for the past couple of years, just hit it out of the box,” said Barry Abels, the Federation’s executive director. “For the first time we sold out registrations in advance and had a waitlist. The venue décor by Sandra Hollander achieved the ambiance of elegance, and Louise’s menu was thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended.”

Event sponsors included Abrams/Engfer Families, Graystone Consulting, Standard Meat, Texas Jewish Post, Colonial Commercial Real Estate, Gamtex, Robertson Mueller Harper Funeral Home and Lucas Funeral Homes, Greenwood Memorial Park, CLA, Jobe & Helen Richards Foundation, American National Bank of Texas and Ratner Center for Physical Therapy and Wellness.

By the end of the evening, and also due to pre-event pledges, more than 45% of Federation’s total campaign goal was reached.

—Submitted