The Legacy Willow Bend to expand

Photo: Courtesy Legacy Senior Communities

Early rendering of The Legacy Willow Bend expansion. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

New luxury flats, refurbishment aim to meet increasing senior living demand

The Legacy Senior Communities will enlarge its flagship community in Plano, The Legacy Willow Bend, with a 30-unit independent living expansion. This initiative comes at a pivotal time, aiming to meet the critical demand for premium senior living, as Dallas-Fort Worth witnesses a significant demographic trend toward a growing senior population.

Impact and benefits

The expansion, with its hybrid-home design, will offer all the privacy of a single-family home, while still maintaining a sense of community and security that having a few neighbors will bring. This new model presents an entirely new and unique product to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The project will also afford the campus a refresh of several amenity spaces, directly benefiting current residents and supporting Plano’s local economy through increased housing options.

“This expansion marks important growth for our organization and a significant step in enhancing senior living options available in Plano,” said Melissa Orth, president and CEO of The Legacy Senior Communities. “The Legacy’s focus is on creating modern, high-quality senior living that caters to the evolving wants and needs of our senior residents. We look forward to serving more seniors with this expansion.”

The project is a response to the increased demand the community has seen for several years, demonstrated by a long-standing waitlist and regional demographic trends relating to senior living. The community’s surrounding Plano zip codes have increased in population by 40 percent since 2010, according to Claritas U.S. census data.

About the expansion

Highlights of the expansion include:

Addition of luxury flats: The expansion will introduce three buildings, each designed with 10 luxury flats, and 30 hybrid-style independent living luxury flats with about 2,000 square feet each. Residents of these units will also be participants in the Life Care agreement for which The Legacy Willow Bend is best known, ensuring predictable costs and securing future care.

Optimized living experience: Located in the villa neighborhood, these residences are designed with spacious layouts, private garages and lush pocket parks for outdoor enjoyment.

Located in the villa neighborhood, these residences are designed with spacious layouts, private garages and lush pocket parks for outdoor enjoyment. Design that incorporates luxury and innovation: Led by award-winning HKS Architects & Design, the expansion features low-density, condo-style buildings with corner views in each unit, maximizing natural light and scenic vistas.

Led by award-winning HKS Architects & Design, the expansion features low-density, condo-style buildings with corner views in each unit, maximizing natural light and scenic vistas. Open concept: Each luxury flat will feature an open-concept design, with spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets and designer finishes.

Each luxury flat will feature an open-concept design, with spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets and designer finishes. Choice: Future residents with early reservations will be able to customize their flats and make finish selections to suit their tastes.

Project timeline

Expansion waitlist sales will begin Feb. 27, with construction poised to begin in the first quarter of 2025. The expansion waitlist requires a $1,000 fully refundable deposit. Waitlist depositors will be contacted in sequential order for a first look at the final plans, with the opportunity to reserve a specific luxury flat. The anticipated move-in for new residents is slated for spring 2026.

For more information, or to RSVP for an informational seminar, call The Legacy Willow Bend marketing department at 972-468-6208 or email mwilliams@thelegacywb.org.