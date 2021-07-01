The Magid family’s eggcellent adventures

The Magid Family, back row, from left, Zoe, Daphne, A.J., and, front row, Nate and Madi Magid, host the Magid Eggs stand at their home in North Dallas. The family donated more than $500 last month to Bonton Farms, Jewish Family Service and Vogel Alcove

By Deb Silverthorn

The Magid family’s days are sunny side up, whether they’re baking up brownies or scrambling to support organizations in the community. The eggs from the care of the 30 chickens at the farm of A.J., Zoe, Nate, Madi and Daphne Magid provide sustenance and have allowed for donations totaling over $500 since early June.

“The eggs are so good: They’re breakfast, they are for baking, they are for whatever you’d use eggs for,” said mom Zoe, who received the first four chickens, at her request, from A.J. and the children as a Mother’s Day gift in 2017. “This year we have so many and we figured we could share the eggs, and do some good that the kids could really be a part of.”

The children feed the chickens and even read to them. “They work hard at the Magid Eggs stand so they earn 50% of the sales and then we donate the rest,” said Zoe. The family hosts the stand in the front yard of their North Dallas home. “We’ve also had many people match the charitable portion of the money that the stand makes and that’s raised the amount we can deliver to the community.”

Photos: Courtesy Magid Family

“I love when the chicks peck my feet when I feed them,” giggled Madi Magid, known for sneaking treats to the chicks, here feeding some of her family’s 30 chickens.

The Magids’ 13 kinds of chickens, including Blue Andalusian, French Black Copper Marans, Silkie Bantam and Silver-laced Wyandottes, are kept in coops and runs in their backyard. At season’s height, between 18 and 21 eggs are collected daily, and except for during Passover — when even their chickens can’t fulfill the demand —they haven’t purchased an egg in five years.

“My kids love walking down the street to the Magid ‘farm’ and seeing the chickens that their eggs come from,” said Amber Waks, whose children Jordan and Samantha are regular customers. “They love the colorful ones the best, but they are all really delicious.”

Zoe often posts photos and stories of the family’s “eggs”periences to her ZoeKMagid Instagram page, including information about how visitors to her pages can assist the agencies they support.

Money raised at Sunday’s, June 27, egg stand benefited Bonton Farms, an agricultural enterprise that includes two fully functioning urban farms, a farm-to-table café and a coffee house which in many ways supports its community’s residents.

After their first stand, the Magids met with Maya Cohen, the Jewish Family Service’s Food Pantry & Community outreach manager, and the children delivered a check for nearly $150. Cohen took them on a tour of JFS’ Food Pantry and a behind-the-scenes look at its nearly 3,000-square-foot expansion that will open in the fall.

Nate and Madi Magid delivered a donation to Maya Cohen at JFS that will feed 75 families.

“It was so nice to meet the Magid family and to share how their money will help so many,” said Cohen. The Magid family’s donation will provide 75 families with a 15-pound box of canned goods, pastas, fruits and vegetables and more. The boxes, approximately 600 dispensed weekly through JFS’ drive-up service, are purchased through the North Texas Food Bank. In the past year, most weeks JFS was serving more than 750 families. “You can be so tiny and still be a mighty stakeholder in hunger relief. Every partner is an important partner.”

In mid-June, the Magid family presented Vogel Alcove with a donation of more than $250.

“I was really proud of the intentional education A.J. and Zoe are giving their children,” said Greg Brinkley, Vogel Alcove’s chief financial officer. “Beyond the giving, the kids are seeing the impact their donations make.” Brinkley showed A.J. and Zoe the facility, explaining how its therapeutic early childhood and school-aged programs, family support and physical and mental health services provide a place for children to stay, food to eat, clothing, a place to play and help for parents in creating homes for their families.

“There is no greater feeling,” said Brinkley, “than to help another and the spirit of serving others is meaningful no matter how old you are.”

For information about the Magid Egg stand, follow ZoeKMagid on Instagram or email zoe.magid@gmail.com.