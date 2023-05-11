The multifaceted, multimedia career of Josh Goldberg

Photos: Courtesy Josh Goldberg

Congregation Micah’s clergy: Cantor Josh Goldberg, Rabbi Laurie Rice and Rabbi Flip Rice

The TJP has followed Dallas’ own Josh Goldberg for many years, since it was clear that his talent was a rare one, back when he was a student at Ann and Nate Levine Academy. Josh is an alumnus of Levine Academy, Booker T. Washington High School for the Visual and Performing Arts and University of Southern California. Later this month, he will add the Academy of Jewish Religion to this impressive list. On May 24, Josh will perform his senior recital at Stephen Wise Temple in Los Angeles. Following the recital, a 60-minute film will be screened and available to watch one time only online.

Josh explains:

“About a year ago I released an album called “Morning, A Journey.” This film takes that album and brings it into the multimedia realm via a format called a ‘visual album,’ which is basically a long form music video with dialogue interspersed … kind of like a movie-musical. The film is exactly 60 minutes long (which means it’s considered a ‘feature’-length film!) This is a new adventure for me and a journey I’m very excited about.”

Over the course of the next year, Josh plans to submit the film to Jewish film festivals.

He explained that in order to be “kosher” for a Jewish film festival, the film can’t be streaming online. This is why his film will be available just for one night immediately following his AJRCA cantorial senior recital.

For those outside of Los Angeles, the film will stream online on Josh’s Facebook and YouTube pages, but this part of the event will NOT be archived publicly online for the reason mentioned above.

Josh Goldberg on the bimah at Congregation Micah in Brentwood, Tennessee

After the screening, there will be a Q&A with Josh and his director of photography, Madi Goldstein, also a Dallas native.

Josh’s recital is in partial fulfillment of the requirements for a master’s degree in Jewish sacred music and cantorial ordination from the Academy for Jewish Religion in California. This concert will feature music from great synagogue composers and cantors including Lewis Lewandoski, Max Helfman, Uri Frenkel, Michael Isaacson, Meir Finkelstein, Jonathan Comisar and more.

Music direction is by Dr. Tali Tadmor and the concert will feature special guests: Cantor Emma Lutz, Cantor Chayim Frenkel, Erev Cantor Heather Seid and a vocal quartet.

Josh will continue to celebrate on May 29, when he is officially ordained and installed as cantor at Temple Micah in Brentfield, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville.

Cantor Vicky Glikin of Temple Emanu-El will be on hand at Temple Micah to install Josh.

Josh’s wife, Andrea; parents, Cyndi and Marshal Goldberg of Dallas; and sister Jenna Goldberg of New York City, couldn’t be prouder of Josh’s accomplishments.

Josh’s cantorial recital will begin at 9 p.m. local time, May 24.