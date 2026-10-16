The mystery of Noah’s olive leaf

By Rabbi Dan Lewin



Parashat Noach

With all the profound lessons contained in the Torah, it’s easy to overlook the small details in its well-known stories. Sometimes, however, those details open the door to a much deeper understanding. Children, in particular, often notice things adults pass over. They ask the questions that make us stop and think.

To begin, one of the fundamental rules of textual study is recognizing that the Torah doesn’t spell everything out. To understand the full picture, whether in its laws or its narratives, we consult Rashi and other commentators, who draw on the Oral Tradition to explain gaps in the text. Sometimes, however, a question arises simply from the words the Torah chooses to use. One such detail appears in this week’s parsha.

After the Flood had covered the earth, Noah sent out a raven and then a dove to see whether the waters had receded. The dove initially returned because it could find no place to rest. Noah waited another seven days and sent it out again. This time, the dove returned with something in its beak:

“And behold, an olive leaf, freshly plucked, was in its mouth; and Noah knew that the waters had receded from the earth” (Genesis 8:11).

This unwithered, pale-green foliage was a sign of hope. But for the reader, it also presents a mystery. Imagine a child learning this story and asking a simple question: “I thought the Flood destroyed everything. Where did the dove find a leaf?”

It’s a great question that can leave even seasoned learners puzzled. The Torah tells us that the waters grew so powerful that “all the high mountains under the entire heavens were covered” (Genesis 7:19). It then states that the Flood “blotted out all existence that was upon the face of the earth,” and that “only Noah and those with him in the ark remained” (Genesis 7:23). If the Flood destroyed life across the earth, how could any leaf be found?

And there is another important detail. The Torah doesn’t say that the dove returned with a leaf it found floating on the water, perhaps a remnant of the soggy, dead vegetation that had existed before the Flood. It says the leaf was plucked. That suggests it had been growing on a tree. This reinforces the question: How could a tree have survived, and how could it have sprouted a young leaf?

Resilience and regeneration

There are traditional explanations that expand the imagination. For example, the Midrash offers two possibilities: the leaf came from the Garden of Eden, which was beyond the Flood’s reach; alternatively, the dove returned from the Land of Israel, which, according to some viewpoints, was spared the Flood’s effects. But these explanations raise another question: If the leaf came from a distant place that had remained unaffected, how would it tell Noah that the waters around him were receding?

The Lubavitcher Rebbe offers an insightful analysis in “Likkutei Sichot.” The leaf, he explains, was newly grown after the Flood. Its significance was not merely that some vegetation had survived, but that life was beginning again.

This brings us back to the profound significance of the olive. Known for their hardiness and fierce resilience, olive trees possess an extraordinary ability to regenerate even after severe devastation. This remarkable endurance helps explain how an olive tree could have survived the drowning of the world, quietly anchoring itself beneath the flood until the moment came to push forth a new, unwithered sage sprig as the waters receded.

From the raging waters to tranquility

The simple story of destruction followed by renewal also contains deeper layers. The esoteric teachings draw out powerful messages from the distinct images we encounter: Noah entering the ark, the raging waters that threaten to destroy everything, the strength and stability of the olive tree and the dove returning with a freshly plucked leaf. Together, they offer a vivid picture of how we can move from turmoil toward tranquility.

The raging waters can also be understood as a metaphor for the realities of our own lives. Every person is susceptible to the pressures of earning a living, material concerns, distractions and the endless stream of thoughts competing for our attention. In our generation, when we are constantly bombarded by media, noise, disturbing global news and darkness, the turbulence can be particularly intense. Even when our physical surroundings are seemingly calm, our minds can be turbulent with worries and anxieties.

Yet the mayim rabim, the powerful waters, cannot extinguish the inner flame of the soul. As the verse teaches, “Many waters cannot extinguish the love, nor can rivers wash it away” (Song of Songs 8:7). Chassidic thought explains that beneath the pressures and distractions of life, beneath the powerful waves, lies an essential bond between the Jewish soul and God. The yearning love, the inner flame reaching toward its source, cannot be extinguished by the worries, doubts and turbulence surrounding us.

But we are not merely passive in the face of those waters. With this knowledge and reassurance in mind, the Torah gives us an active response through the instruction to Noah. Before the Flood began, God told him: “Bo el hateivah,” usually translated as “Come into the ark” (Genesis 7:1).

The Baal Shem Tov teaches that teivah, in addition to meaning “ark,” can also mean “word.” The instruction can therefore be understood as an invitation to enter the words of Torah and tefillah, prayer, especially when the waters around us become turbulent. Like the ark that sheltered Noah and his family from the raging waters, these holy words can become our shelter and our source of spiritual oxygen, allowing us to remain connected to what is deepest within us even while living in a dangerous, chaotic and distracting world.

But what does it mean to enter the words of Torah and prayer?

The Hebrew letters, the Arizal explains, have an external form and an inner light. Simply gazing at their form can uplift us, often without our conscious awareness. When we recite the words of prayer or learn the concepts of Torah, we often touch them with our minds without truly diving in. We don’t always gather all our mental energy and make the effort to concentrate. It is through that effort that the inner light can land within us. The words then become a kind of spiritual refuge, igniting the soul’s inner flame.

This does not mean withdrawing from the world or pretending its challenges do not exist. Rather, it means developing the grounding to face those challenges without being swept away by them.

And this brings us back to the olive tree. Shelter alone is not enough. We also need roots and resilience, like the olive tree, whose strength lies not only in what is visible above the ground but in what anchors it beneath the surface. Our connection to Torah and its wisdom, our Jewish identity and the values we inherit give us stability when circumstances are uncertain. Like the olive tree, we can draw strength from deep roots even when the world around us feels unstable.

The dove’s return with the leaf then becomes a sign that life is returning. Beyond its widely recognized symbolism of peace, the classical commentaries on Tanach compare the Jewish people to a dove, known for its loyalty to its mate and its refuge beneath its wings. Through the wings of mitzvot, the commandments that connect us to God, we allow the soul to soar.

Finally, there is Noah himself. His name shares a root with the Hebrew word for rest and tranquility, and Isaiah refers to the Flood as the “waters of Noah” (Isaiah 54:9). The association is striking: the very waters that represent the overwhelming forces of nature, even destruction, are forever linked to a person whose name evokes inner peace.

The deeper message is that even when the forces of nature appear threatening and circumstances seem beyond our control, we can connect to something that transcends nature itself. By entering the words of Torah and prayer, we plug into a Divine reality that is not bound by physical limitations, a source of guidance and protection that can reveal itself in miraculous ways.

While we cannot eliminate the hostile waters of life, by remaining rooted and keeping our inner flame alive, we can move through those waters toward tranquility.

Rabbi Dan Lewin is director of the nonprofit Maayan Chai Foundation. For information, visit maayan-chai.org.