This week’s value: hospitality

Dear Families,

Each summer we focus on values that we can DO! This summer, more than ever, we need to unplug from our computers and devices. At the J camps, all the children and the families get involved. There is a little learning, a little thinking and then a lot of doing!! Get involved with us this summer. The value for this week is: hachnasat orchim, hospitality.

Learning

Hachnasat orchim is about extending hospitality to guests and it is an important standard for Jewish behavior. One of the favorite stories about this mitzvah is about Abraham taking care of the three visitors who came to his tent. He said he would give a little food and then made a major meal — and so set the standard for doing even more. The ancient rabbis were also very concerned about hospitality. It was an important mitzvah to welcome anyone who traveled or who was new or alone. The rabbis came up with specific guidelines for host and guest. Here are a few:

Rules for the Host

Always be happy when you are sitting at your table and those who are hungry are enjoying your hospitality. —Derech Eretz Zuta 9

Do not embarrass your guests by staring at them. —Mishneh Torah

It is the obligation of the host to serve at the table. This shows his/her willingness to personally satisfy the guests. —Talmud, Kiddushin 32b

Rules for the Guest

A good guest says, “How much trouble my host goes through for me.” —Talmud, Berachot 58a

A good guest complies with every request that the host makes of him. —Derech Eretz Rabbah 6

Guests should not overstay their welcome. —Talmud, Pesachim 49a

Good guests leave food on their plates to show that they have been served more than enough. —Talmud, Eruvin 53b

Thinking

Make up rules that you can use during playdates.

Have you ever invited a new family in your neighborhood or at camp for dinner?

How can you be welcoming to a new friend at school or at camp?

Do something ‘Jewish unplugged’

Go to a synagogue service — Friday night or Saturday morning. Take the whole family. Try a different synagogue — take another family. Have Shabbat dinner or lunch with friends.

Laura Seymour is director of camping services at the Aaron Family JCC.