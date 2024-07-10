Thousands of proud American Zionists to unite in Dallas

Photo: www.photographyg.com

Members of the Dallas delegation to JNF-USA’s 2023 Global Conference in Denver were from left, back row, Brad Werner, Carolyn Smith, Alex Hirschberg and Jordan Rey; front row, Ellie Adelman, Samantha Pokroy, Moriah Sonsino, Jeanie Siegel. (Not pictured: Deborah Hersh)

This fall, Dallas will welcome thousands of proud American Zionists who share a deep connection to, and solidarity with, the land and people of Israel. Jewish National Fund-USA’s Global Conference for Israel, Nov. 14-17, will be a weekend filled with camaraderie, inspiration and riveting speakers who exemplify Israel’s positive contributions to the world.

The annual multiday spectacular event is best known for showcasing the pride and beauty of Zionism, providing attendees with practical tools to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to antisemitism and sharing firsthand accounts about the realities on the ground in Israel.

Attendees will hear insights from key thought leaders, explore an interactive Israel expo, take part in one of the largest Shabbat dinners in the world, hear what’s being done to support Jewish students on college campuses and learn about initiatives that are already rebuilding Israel’s battered North and South.

“Our world changed on Oct. 7, but if anything, we have become more resolute and more united as a people as we work to build a stronger Israel,” said Local Conference Co-chair Deborah Hersh. “It is clear that personal connections, sharing stories and coming together are more important now than ever. If there was ever a time for supporters of Israel to gather, now is that time.”

Participants at the Global Conference will also:

Explore the future of American Jewry with Rabbi David Wolpe.

Enjoy an elegant Saturday evening gala.

Laugh with actor, comedian and outspoken advocate for Israel, Michael Rapaport, at the Saturday night gala.

Hear from Col. Richard Kemp about the Israel Defense Forces’ high moral code of ethics.

Find out how antisemitism is being combated on college campuses from Mothers Against College Antisemitism Founder Elizabeth Rand, Columbia Professor Shai Davidai and current students.

Enjoy jaw-dropping musical performances by Jewish National Fund-USA’s Special in Uniform Band.

Discover how the World Zionist Village will spark a new conversation and revolutionize Zionist and Jewish educational engagement for the decades ahead.

Meet Jewish National Fund-USA’s affiliates, who will highlight the organization’s philanthropic investments in Israel.

Take part in exclusive briefings on thought-provoking topics.

“It’s sometimes only through adversity that we realize our true strength and resilience,” added Doug Stayman, local conference co-chair. “Everywhere you look, Jewish and pro-Israel communities are stepping up to celebrate everything they have achieved and how our homeland has and continues to help the world. Together, we will stand loud and proud and celebrate the people of Israel and Jewish people everywhere — their grit, determination and ingenuity — as we gather in Dallas for this historic event.”

More than 2,500 philanthropists, high school students, college students and Israelis who manage and benefit from Jewish National Fund-USA’s philanthropic initiatives attended the organization’s 2023 Global Conference for Israel in Denver in 2023. The 2024 conference will once again welcome thousands of pro-Israel supporters and hundreds of students at the event’s high school and college summits.

Several discounted rates are available for Jewish communal professionals and young philanthropists ages 22-40. For more information or to register, visit jnf.org/global, email conference@jnf.org or call 1-800-JNF-0099 (1-800-563-0099).