Tiferet Israel celebrates inaugural First Friday

Families enjoyed Tiferet Israel’s inaugural First Friday Family Fun Event June 7, 2024.

Tiferet Israel Congregation was filled with simcha on Friday, June 7, as over 100 community members gathered for the First Friday Family Fun program. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., several young families gathered at Tiferet just before services to welcome the Shabbat with their children.

With the launch of the event, Katz Hall echoed with the sounds of children’s laughter, music and lively conversation. Sarit and Rabbi Meir Sabo led the children in welcoming Shabbat, starting with songs and prayers, followed by lighting candles, making Kiddush and saying Hamotzi over challah provided by Ron the Baker.

Rabbi Meir Sabo and his son Dvir dance at Tiferet Israel’s inaugural First Friday Family Fun Event June 7, 2024. Rebbetzin Sarit Sabo leads songs at Tiferet Israel’s inaugural First Friday Family Fun Event June 7, 2024.

While the children sang and played, parents had the opportunity to relax, enjoy cocktails and shmooze, easing into the Shabbat spirit. The event was a resounding success, filling the halls and hearts of Tiferet Israel with a sense of community and joy.

Among the volunteers and staff credited with the success of the event are Abby Bates and Rachel Azouz; Eliza Lavi, Tiferet Youth director; and Peta Silansky, vice president of programming.

“We are thrilled with the turnout and the positive response to our inaugural First Friday Family Fun event,” said Terri Schepps, Tiferet Israel president. “It was wonderful to see so many families come together to welcome Shabbat in such a fun and meaningful way. We look forward to continuing this tradition and welcoming even more families at our next event in August.”

Tiferet Israel Congregation invites the community to join the next First Friday Family Fun program Aug. 2.

—Submitted by

Jonathan Roussel