Tiferet Israel elects new leadership

Photo: Courtesy Tiferet Israel

Tiferet Israel leadership, back row, from left, Rabbi Meir Sabo, Jeff Schiller, Tina Israel, Peta Silansky, Terri Schepps, Shirley Rovinsky, Andrea Roosth, Gail Meyer, Sarit Sabo and Gina Tolmas; front, Mollie Mirsky.

Congregation Tiferet Israel, home of the Dallas Kosher Chili Cook-off, elected its board slate at its annual meeting March 31.

The elected officers are Terri Schepps, president; Tina Israel, vice president, youth and education; Gail Meyer, vice president, membership; Shirley Rovinsky, vice president, finance; Jeff Schiller, vice president, ritual; Peta Silansky, vice president, programming; Gina Tolmas, vice president, building and grounds; and Andrea Roosth, secretary.

Special recognition was extended to Ed Jerome, the immediate past president, for his significant contributions to the Tiferet Israel Congregation.

New board members named include Orly Fass, Jay Ceitlin and Jennifer Weiss, as well as the Brotherhood Co-presidents Steve Denn and Sheldon Schepps. They join a dedicated board of directors in bringing new growth to the community. Rounding out the board are Joshua Abrams, Eric Bates, Anat Chandler, Larry Glick, Steve Goldfine, Ed Jerome (past president), Harold Kless, Sue Kretchman, Israel Mandelbaum, Sonia Meltzer, Daniel Rubin, Yana Rubin, Lotan Stern, Warren Abrams (past president), Stuart Roosth (past president), William Roth (past president) and Jeffrey Seymour (past president).

The elected leadership is poised to steer Tiferet Israel toward a prosperous future over the next two years.

During the event, attendees were greeted warmly by Terri Schepps, who introduced the esteemed leaders entrusted with oversight and fostering the growth and development of Tiferet Israel. The atmosphere was charged with inspiration as Rabbi Meir and Sarit Sabo delivered uplifting words, setting the tone for the exciting journey ahead.

Under the theme of “Building Our Mishkan,” Terri Schepps outlined the congregation’s future aspirations, emphasizing the pillars of engagement, community and leadership. The officers expanded on their strategic vision, articulating their ongoing commitment to nurturing a vibrant and accepting community where every member thrives.

—Submitted by

Jonathan Roussel