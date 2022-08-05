Tisha B’av Observances

Ahavath Sholom (Conservative)

4050 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth

Fort Worth’s conservative shul will hold Tisha B’Av services in person at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 and 9 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7

Beth-El Congregation and Congregation Beth Israel (Reform)

At Beth Israel

6100 Pleasant Run Road, Colleyville

Saturday, Aug. 6

8 p.m.

Rabbi Brian Zimmerman will join Rabbi Scott Sperling in Colleyville for a Tisha B’Av commemoration service.

Chabad of Dallas (Orthodox)

6710 Levelland Road, Dalas

Saturday, Aug. 6

9:15 p.m.

Evening services and Eicha

Sunday, Aug. 7

9 a.m. — Shacharis

7:30 p.m. — Mincha Maariv

Chabad of Frisco (Orthodox)

Sunday, Aug. 7

9:30 a.m.

Study in person or on Zoom a section of the Talmud that talks about the destruction of the Second Beit Hamikdash.

Congregation Ohr HaTorah (Orthodox)

6324 Churchill Way, Dallas

Saturday, Aug. 6

9:45 p.m. — Maariv/Eicha

Sunday, Aug. 7

8:30 a.m. — Main service

Congregation Anshai Torah, Congregation Beth Torah and Congregation Shearith Israel (Conservative)

at Levine Academy

18011 Hillcrest Road, Dallas

Saturday, Aug. 6

9:30 p.m.

Dallas’ three Conservative shuls will hold a Community Tisha B’Av service.

Temple Emanu-El (Reform)

8500 Hillcrest Road, Dallas

Saturday, Aug. 6

7-8 p.m.

Rabbi Debra Robbins and Cantor Vicky Glikin will lead the service and learning. Tishah B’Av, the ninth day of the Hebrew month of Av, commemorates the destruction of both ancient Temples of Jerusalem. Reform Judaism has integrated the practice of remembering tragedies that the Jewish people have endured. Temple’s Tishah B’av observance will include a reading about how to use the sense of shakiness in our world to stir our souls and move us to action.

Register for here Tishah B’Av.

Sephardic Torah Center (Orthodox)

6715 Levelland

Saturday, Aug. 6

9:40 p.m.

Arvit followed by Megilat Echa and Kinnot

Shaare Tefilla (Modern Orthodox)

6131 Churchill Way

Saturday, Aug. 6

9:20 p.m.

Maariv followed by introductory remarks and Eicha

Tiferet Israel (Traditional)

10909 Hillcrest Road, Dallas

Saturday, Aug. 6

9:20 p.m.

Maariv and Eicha(Lamentations) will be recited.