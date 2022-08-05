Tisha B’av Observances

Ahavath Sholom (Conservative)
4050 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth
Fort Worth’s conservative shul will hold Tisha B’Av services in person at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 and 9 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7
Beth-El Congregation and Congregation Beth Israel (Reform)
At Beth Israel
6100 Pleasant Run Road, Colleyville
Saturday, Aug. 6
8 p.m.
Rabbi Brian Zimmerman will join Rabbi Scott Sperling in Colleyville for a Tisha B’Av commemoration service.
Chabad of Dallas (Orthodox)
6710 Levelland Road, Dalas
Saturday, Aug. 6
9:15 p.m.
Evening services and Eicha
Sunday, Aug. 7
9 a.m. — Shacharis
7:30 p.m. — Mincha Maariv
Chabad of Frisco (Orthodox)
Sunday, Aug. 7
9:30 a.m.
Study in person or on Zoom a section of the Talmud that talks about the destruction of the Second Beit Hamikdash.
Congregation Ohr HaTorah (Orthodox)
6324 Churchill Way, Dallas
Saturday, Aug. 6
9:45 p.m. — Maariv/Eicha
Sunday, Aug. 7
8:30 a.m. — Main service
Congregation Anshai Torah, Congregation Beth Torah and Congregation Shearith Israel (Conservative)
at Levine Academy
18011 Hillcrest Road, Dallas
Saturday, Aug. 6
9:30 p.m.
Dallas’ three Conservative shuls will hold a Community Tisha B’Av service.
Temple Emanu-El (Reform)
8500 Hillcrest Road, Dallas
Saturday, Aug. 6
7-8 p.m.
Rabbi Debra Robbins and Cantor Vicky Glikin will lead the service and learning. Tishah B’Av, the ninth day of the Hebrew month of Av, commemorates the destruction of both ancient Temples of Jerusalem. Reform Judaism has integrated the practice of remembering tragedies that the Jewish people have endured. Temple’s Tishah B’av observance will include a reading about how to use the sense of shakiness in our world to stir our souls and move us to action.
Register for here Tishah B’Av.
Sephardic Torah Center (Orthodox)
6715 Levelland
Saturday, Aug. 6
9:40 p.m.
Arvit followed by Megilat Echa and Kinnot
Shaare Tefilla (Modern Orthodox)
6131 Churchill Way
Saturday, Aug. 6
9:20 p.m.
Maariv followed by introductory remarks and Eicha
Tiferet Israel (Traditional)
10909 Hillcrest Road, Dallas
Saturday, Aug. 6
9:20 p.m.
Maariv and Eicha(Lamentations) will be recited.