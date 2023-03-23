Photo: Courtesy TJAA

The Texas Jewish Arts Association has its current rotation of its artists’ work on display at the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas through April 12, 2023.

By Deb Silverthorn

Ceramics and paintings, sculpture and more, of Texas Jewish Arts Association (TJAA) artists are on display at the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas (JFGD), 7800 Northaven Road, through April 12. The gallery of works, one of a series of rotating exhibits, is available for viewing during Federation working hours and open to the public at no cost.

“We have so much talent. We had an online exhibit through the Federation during the pandemic but obviously this is how we want to share our art, our work and the talents of the TJAA artists,” said Kim Kort, TJAA chair.

At an opening reception last month for the exhibit of 2D and 3D art, four pieces sold. Angie Berlin Friedman, TJAA member and board secretary, discussed with Sarah Price, TJAA board music division director, the process of how Angie creates her music.

“We hope to have the work of our artists rotating, even every three months or so depending on schedules,” said Kort, whose abstract painting “Gold” is on display at the Federation.

Thirty-six pieces line the halls, conference room and entry of the Federation’s Jacob Feldman building. Renovated in the last few years, the building fell victim to the 2019 EF3 tornado; few guests have had reason to visit the building in the years of the pandemic.

“We partner with agencies that operate wholly independently of us. It’s very special when we have people in the building to visit, outside of meetings and other work, just to appreciate what is here and to hopefully gain a bit of insight as to who and what we are,” said Rabbi Mordechai Harris, the JFGD’s chief impact officer.

“We’ve had this beautiful new building but really with bare walls. They are no longer sparse or sterile as the warm space is filled with character and talent. Our staff absolutely appreciates working amidst these really beautiful works,” said Harris.

In just the first month of the showing, Veronique Jonas, Tricia Krauss, Judith LaPlante, Pam Rabin, Ginger Shanholt and Terri Silver have had pieces sold.

“I’ve been thrilled to have my work shown among that of dozens of talented TJAA artists. I am grateful to the board for all their hard work,” said Jonas. She is a longtime TJAA member and former board president as well as one of two board advisers who has sold two paintings from the Federation’s display.

Terri Silver, whose works include watercolors and pen and ink, was happy to see the community support and is thrilled her painting, “Cobblestones of Paris,” sold to someone who attended the opening reception.

“I’m very happy to get my work out into the community and Kim and the TJAA have done a great job of providing opportunities for that. I’m almost sure the person who purchased my painting wouldn’t have seen it if not for the Federation exhibit,” said Silver.

LaPlante, who works in ceramic, metal and glass, sold a ceramic menorah to a reception attendee. Having moved to Dallas, at the start of the pandemic, she is now learning about how much is available to the Jewish community and how interconnected it is. That the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas opened its doors to the artists is something she respects.

“I am just getting out and meeting people and understanding how special this community is. I’m glad we’re here and grateful for the chance to introduce myself and my work,” said the artist.

The TJAA cultivates growth and camaraderie by hanging its hat — and beautiful works — at the Federation.

“As the Federation, we are always wanting to be engaged in any opportunity to work with our Jewish organizations, each a part of our community’s vibrant tapestry,” said Rabbi Mordechai Harris. “To have the TJAA share their art and artists is just that and we are so honored to host their work!”

Federation hours, for anyone wanting to visit the gallery, are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 3 p.m. on Fridays. To learn more about the Texas Jewish Arts Association, its artists, events and programming, visit texasjewisharts.org.