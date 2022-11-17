Toba Reifer named Temple Shalom 2023 Woman of Valor

Photos: Lisa Rothberg

At Temple Shalom’s annual Sisterhood Membership Dinner are, from left, Ann Weintraub, Shelia Frank, Shelly Byers, Helena Banks, Brenda Nibert, Ilene Zidow.

Temple Shalom Sisterhood’s annual Membership Dinner was held Oct. 11. After a delicious buffet dinner by Catering by Larry, Helena Banks, development director for Bonton Farms, shared the continued transformation of the farm and how it flourishes with the assistance of local residents.

At this meeting, Toba Reifer was named Temple Shalom Sisterhood’s 2023 Woman of Valor (WOV). Reifer was chosen because she is a tireless volunteer both at Temple Shalom and in the community. Her many commitments include: Hadassah (over 20 years); Jewish Family Service; Southwest Jewish Congress; Women of Reform Judaism’s YES Fund; cooking for Temple Shalom’s Stewpot Committee from 2001 until the pandemic; and currently participating in the Belonging/Membership Committee. Reifer is most recognized for creating and running Temple Shalom’s Shabbat dinner group, Davening and Dining, still popular 15 years later!

Toba Reifer

Reifer was born in Toronto, Canada. She and her family became Texans in 1976. In 1996, she and her husband, Sol, joined Temple Shalom, where they raised their two children. Reifer passionately embraced her role as a mom and is now embracing her role as a proud grandparent. She possesses a heart of gold and is loved and appreciated by all who are fortunate enough to know her. Her guiding philosophy is to “treat people like people,” and she practices this daily.

Reifer is known for her iconic fashion style, bubbly personality and kindness. Temple Shalom looks forward to celebrating Toba Reifer Sunday, March 26, 2023. For more information, contact Alice Rosen, Sisterhood vice president of fundraising, at alicerosen@hotmail.com.

—Submitted by

Lisa Rothberg