Toby Lederman

Toby Sibel (Turover) Lederman, born June 28, 1936, passed away on Dec. 14, 2021. She is survived by her loving daughters, Donna (Michael) Winemiller and JoAnn (Robert) Tobey; grandchildren Lindsay (Eric) Bishop, Ryan Winemiller, Morgan Tobey and Brandon Tobey; and great-granddaughter Charlie Elle Bishop. Toby was preceded in death by her beloved husband Edwin Lederman, mother Jean Turover and sister Beverly Rothman.

Toby was born in Stoughton, Massachusetts, and lived in Massachusetts until her marriage to Ed in 1956. Toby and Ed moved to Los Angeles immediately after their wedding and lived there until moving to Dallas in 1973.

Toby had many jobs over the years, among them bank escrow officer, tax return processor and travel agent. Her greatest love though was for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She and Ed loved to travel and enjoyed trips around the globe with friends and family. She was a longtime member of the Richtones Chorus, an internationally award-winning Sweet Adelines chorus.

Toby had a big heart for her family, friends, community and her faith. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family asks that donations be made to: the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Dallas (www.alz.org), the Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinson.org/), the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org) or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (www.komen.org).

Mary Anne Luterman

The world sheds a tear today, Dec. 15, 2021, as we have lost one of the most loving and special people humanity has ever known. Mary Anne Luterman, born Dec. 22, 1932, serves as a beacon of light, filling hearts with love to all who have the pleasure of knowing her. We celebrate the life of an amazing woman who did it all. Mary Anne, or “Mimi,” lived a life of adventure, entrepreneurship, sports, nurturing and love. From humble beginnings in Alvarado and Fort Worth, her journey began in her youth when she found a love for competition by building and racing high speed go-karts around the country, while winning numerous championships. She was never afraid to get her hands dirty, thriving on speed and victory all while remaining humble and gracious. She miraculously transitioned from racer and mechanic to traveling the world modeling the latest fashions, while taking residence in Europe and Calgary, Alberta. Her passion for people and her adventurous spirit transitioned into the world of professionally showing dogs. Her area of expertise revolved around German Shepherds and Corgis. In true Mimi style, she rose within the ranks of showing a grand champion Shepherd named Pearly. This led to her entrepreneurial rise in multi-family real estate, having been given her first opportunity to branch out by Irv Deal. She married Norman a little later in life and together they had one son, Zachary. She easily transitioned from being a world-class athlete and businesswoman to reigning “mom of the year” a solid 49 years in a row. It should come as no surprise that Mary Anne was also an accomplished artist. In the 1980s she founded “Artistic Touches by Mary Anne” and single-handedly brought folk art to the Dallas area. Twelve-hour days never slowed Mimi down. She was an amazing chef who cooked meals for family and friends nearly every day of the week and was famous for her chicken tenders, cherry pie and divinity candy from scratch.

While the list of accomplishments above may seem phenomenal by any timeline standards, her greatest gift to this world remains her never-ending love for her son Zachary, daughter-in-law Allana and granddaughters Ariana and Gabrielle. She was never shy in proudly stating that the best years of her life were spent living next door to Zachary and his family. Their backyards were connected and her granddaughters could see her each day after school or whenever they wanted a slumber party. Mimi was notorious for sneaking the girls chocolate and all the sugary treats they couldn’t find at home. She taught her adoring granddaughters to be strong, kind, honest, to dream big and to never settle. She played the Mimi role to perfection.

There was never a passing day where she did not let those closest to her know how much she loved them, how much she lived for them and the pride that filled her soul. She told Zachary all the time how much he warmed her heart by speaking with her every day. She told Allana all the time about the bond they shared and that she was the daughter she never had. In the most special way, Ariana, aka “Puddin,’” and Gabrielle, aka “Pistol,” gave Mimi limitless joy, love and peace. Today, we share the beautiful soul of a wonderful mom, Mimi, and friend. We all love you, we appreciate you and we will continue to become better versions of ourselves because of you. Her son and daughter-in-law are incredibly thankful for all Mary Anne’s friends and special caregivers at the Edgemere and the Preston at Park Cities. Mary Anne is survived by her son Zachary, his wife Allana and her two beautiful grandchildren Ariana and Gabrielle, along with her sweet dog Bebe. She was interred with her husband, Norman, at Sparkman Hillcrest Memorial Park with a small, private graveside service, just as Mimi wanted. We love you Mimi…forever and always.

Phillip Paul Saperstein, D.O.

Beloved longtime Fort Worth physician and professor of clinical medicine, Phillip Paul Saperstein, D.O., passed away at Trinity Terrace Friday evening, Dec. 17, 2021, during his 95th year.

Born Dec. 28, 1926, and raised in Trenton, New Jersey, Paul served in the U. S. Navy during World War II, attaining the rank of Lieutenant JG. Following the war, he received his bachelor’s degree from Yale University and subsequently graduated from the Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine. After serving his general practice residency in Kansas City, he moved to Fort Worth, where he established his successful medical practice in 1956.

Paul’s medical career in Fort Worth spanned more than 60 years, during which time he participated in the revolution in modern medicine, faithfully serving thousands of patients. As a general practitioner of the old school, which included making house calls, his practice ran the gamut from delivery of babies to end-of-life care; he served as the family doctor for several generations of many of his patients. In addition, he was a longtime Federal Aviation Administration-certified medical examiner. For many of the years that he was active in private medical practice, Paul also taught medical students and supervised medical residents at the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Worth, winning multiple awards for his teaching and mentorship.

In 2010, Paul retired from his full-time practice and embarked on an eight-year second career as a professor of clinical medicine at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth. At UNTHSC, he was not only a teacher, but a role model and mentor to hundreds of first- and second-year medical students. To honor Paul’s distinguished service, UNTHSC dedicated a conference room in his name. At the end of 2018, he retired for the second and last time.

Blessed with an abundance of energy over the years, Paul enjoyed physical fitness, travel, fine dining, sailing, scuba diving and flying his own airplane. Even as his health began to decline, he always kept a positive outlook and remained as active as possible.

Paul’s family wishes to thank the many wonderful and dedicated doctors, nurses and other care-givers on the skilled nursing floor at Trinity Terrace, who were so good to him in the last few years of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Vera Solomon Saperstein; his daughter, Leigh Tomlinson; and his sister, Ruth Saperstein Levy.

In addition to his sons, Stephen Alton and his wife, Judy, and George Saperstein, Paul is survived by nephews, Marc Levy and his wife, Elissa, and Alan Levy, and several great- and great-great nephews.

Following committal prayers, he was laid to rest privately in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park. A public celebration of his life will be held at a future date.

Consideration of contributions to a charity of your choice, in his memory, is suggested.

Paul’s family entrusted his care and services to “E. C. “Trey” Harper III and Robertson Mueller Harper Funerals, Cremations and Life Celebrations.