FORT WORTH — Todd Labovitz, 46, a beloved husband, father, brother, godfather and friend, passed away May 21, 2021. He was born Jan. 4, 1975. Loved by everyone who knew him, Todd had an uncanny wit and was a faithful and devoted friend.

He loved football, the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Stars. In his younger years, Todd was an incredible soccer player. He enjoyed playing golf with friends, gambling and spending time on the beach. He also loved his dogs and cats. He had a heart of gold and was adored by his family and many friends; he will be missed terribly.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Miriam and Sheldon Labovitz and Manda and Les Mallon.

In addition to his wife of 13 years, Holly, Todd is survived by his children, 6-year-old Lila Kate Smith, the love of his life, and Jack and Madeleine Adam; parents, Jack Labovitz and Leslie Savitz and her husband, Ron, and their daughter, Shana; brother, Lee Labovitz and his wife, Karyn, and their son, Jackson; stepsister and her husband, Rebecca and Johnny Cheng; great-uncle, Paul Labovitz and his wife, Beverly; uncle, Harry Labovitz and his wife, Cynthia, and their children, Eric, Darcy and Jill; and adoring in-laws, Vaughn and Paula Powell.

A graveside service was held May 24 in Ahavath Sholom Cemetery. Following committal prayers, he was laid to rest in the cemetery. The service was recorded and placed on the funeral home’s website, robertsonmuellerharper.com. Bearers of his casket were Ronnie Savitz, Eric Berg, Greg Johnson, Vaughn Powell, Craig Powell, Jack Adam, Scott Ozanus and Phillip Gandy.

Contributions to Ninja Paws Rescue, in Todd’s memory, are suggested.

Todd’s family entrusted his care and services to E. C. “Trey” Harper III and Robertson Mueller Harper Funerals, Cremations & Life Celebrations.