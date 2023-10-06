TORCH Dallas distributes food for Rosh Hashanah

Photos: Courtesy TORCH Dallas

Volunteers sort donations for distribution to local families for the High Holidays.

Torah Outreach Center of Dallas (TORCH) continued its Moadim L’Simcha, joy for the holidays, food distribution this week in advance of Rosh Hashanah. The program allows for provisions for kosher-observant Jews, ensuring that no Jew goes hungry this High Holiday season.

Rabbi Bentzi Epstein says that what guides him in this endeavor is a lesson from Maimonides: “He that enjoys their food on the holiday and doesn’t take care of the needy is not rejoicing with G-d. This is rejoicing with their stomach.”

Rabbi Epstein and Rabbi Yehuda Abrams have been feeding Jews in Dallas at Passover and Rosh Hashanah for more than five years.

The pair have worked together to coordinate the fundraising for and distribution of hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of food. Carol and Steven Aaron’s Stevens Transport donated an 18-foot trailer to bring dozens of pallets of provisions from Moadim L’Simcha in Lakewood, New Jersey. The organization brokers foods at a discounted price, then passes that savings on in more than a dozen cities around the country. Among the provisions are kosher meat and poultry, vegetables and canned goods.

In addition to Stevens Transport, TORCH relies on a grant from the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and assistance from Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas, Chaim and Miriam Goldfeder of Kosher Palate and Palate Catering, Tomchei Shabbos, students from Mesorah High School for Girls and many other volunteers and donors.

For the High Holidays, TORCH has served 150 families, around 625 individuals.

Rabbi Epstein said he is grateful to all those who pitch in to make the food distribution a success.

If you know of someone in need, please contact Rabbi Epstein at 214-724-3282.