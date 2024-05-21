Trump campaign denies intentionally posting video with Nazi language

Donald Trump speaks at CPAC, Feb. 24, 2024, about his plan for defeating current President Joe Biden in November.

The White House called the post “abhorrent, sickening and disgraceful.”

By JNS Staff Reporter

May 21, 2024

Both the White House and U.S. President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign are slamming the campaign of former President Donald Trump—the frontrunner in the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential race—for posting a video that used Nazi language.

Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, stated that “it is abhorrent, sickening and disgraceful for anyone to promote content associated with Germany’s Nazi government under Adolf Hitler.”

James Singer, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, claimed that Trump “is telling America exactly what he intends to do if he regains power: rule as a dictator over a ‘unified reich.'”

The Trump campaign has said that a staffer, who didn’t realize that the video include reference to a “unified reich,” posted the video and that it was not a campaign video.

The video, which showed a fake newspaper referring to a “unified reich” upon Trump’s re-election in 2024, was removed on Tuesday from Trump’s Truth Social account.

“This was not a campaign video; it was created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word, while the president was in court,” stated Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign. “The real extremist is Joe Biden.”

Trump has long been accused of Jew-hatred by critics on the political left, and some on the right. The former president has claimed that he has been the best friend to Jews and Israel in U.S. presidential history. His daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren are religious Jews.